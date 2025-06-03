Navjot Singh Sidhu captures 'RCB RCB' chants from fans on his mobile at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of IPL 2025 final [Watch]

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu captured chants of 'RCB RCB' from fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the IPL 2025 final. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to play the summit clash on Tuesday, June 3.
Ahead of the final, former cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu were spotted at the stadium amid the fans who have gathered in large numbers for the game. Some fans began chanting 'RCB RCB' and Navjot captured the moment on his mobile phone.
Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter):
RCB beat PBKS in the first qualifier after finishing second in the points table to make it to the final. After a defeat in the first qualifier, PBKS beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in the second qualifier to make it to the title clash.
RCB fans turn up in massive numbers at Ahmedabad for IPL 2025 final
RCB fans have turned up in large numbers at Ahmedabad to watch their team play in the IPL 2025 final. A huge number of fans could be seen outside the stadium ahead of the final in a sea of red with RCB and Karnataka flags as well.
The huge gathering can be heard chanting their team's name, followed by chants of 'Kohli Kohli' as well. The franchise has had impressive support wherever they have played throughout this season and it will be no different in the final as well.
Watcha video of the fans gathered in large numbers outside the stadium ahead of the big clash, posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:
The Bengaluru-based franchise will be playing the final for the fourth time in the history of the league. They have previously played three finals in 2009, 2011, and 2016, failing to cross the line on all three occasions and never winning the trophy.
This time around, they will back themselves to end the long wait and win their maiden IPL trophy. The side have been consistent and have performed as a unit until this point and will want to do the same in the final as well.
