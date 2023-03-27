"Nayagan meendum varaar…"- MS Dhoni gets a rousing ovation from fans at the Chepauk ground during a practice session

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni received a thundering reception from the fans at the Chepauk Stadium when he came out for a practice session on Monday (March 27) evening. The franchise opened the C, D, and E stands in the ground for their ardent fans to allow them to watch the training session live tonight.

It has been almost four years since Chennai fans witnessed their beloved 'Thala' and other players in action at their home ground. As soon as they saw Dhoni walking from the pavilion to the middle of the square for a hit, fans showered their love on him by letting out a huge roar of delight.

CSK gave fans a glimpse of it by sharing a short video of the keeper-batter walking out on their official Instagram handle and captioning it:

"They are looking like a very decent team on paper"- Aakash Chopra on MS Dhoni-led CSK side's chances going into IPL 2023

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra recently previewed the CSK squad ahead of IPL 2023. He reckons that the Super Kings look decent on paper and will reach the playoffs if the players perform up to their actual potential.

On the "AakashVani" show on JioCinema, Chopra said:

"They are looking like a very decent team on paper. Where can this team reach? They should reach the playoffs if they play to their potential. Dhoni is the captain, there is an emotional connect, it is the last season, and the matches are going to be played in Chennai, which is their fortress."

Giving his predictions for the top scorer and highest wicket-taker for the Chennai side this season, he added:

"Who can be this team's highest run-scorer? One of Ruturaj Gaikwad or Devon Conway - I am going with Devon Conway although we don't know how much the Chennai pitch will suit him. Who can be the highest wicket-taker? I am going with Deepak Chahar."

MS Dhoni and CSK will lock horns with defending champions Gujarat Titans in the curtain raiser of IPL 2023 on Friday, March 31, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

