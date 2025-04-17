  • home icon
  "Needs a good coach who asks him to Retire" - Fans slam Rohit Sharma for another low score in MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match

"Needs a good coach who asks him to Retire" - Fans slam Rohit Sharma for another low score in MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Apr 17, 2025 22:51 IST
[Image Credit: Getty, @LoverCrick1687, @lookatthemoon77, @18_kohlify X handles]

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma could not capitalize on a promising start in the IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 17. The 37-year-old has been battling poor form throughout the ongoing IPL season.

Rohit entered the match with only 56 runs in five innings at a dismal average of 11.20. He finally showed glimpses of his best with three maximums in his brief stay.

However, the former MI skipper gave catching practice to Travis Head at cover off the bowling of Pat Cummins to fall for 26 from 16 deliveries. It meant Rohit has now gone six innings in IPL without even a 30+ score, averaging a horrific 13.66 overall.

Fans on X slammed Rohit for another low score, saying:

"Rohit Sharma is a Legend , he just needs a good coach who asks him to Retire."
Fans continued expressing their disappointment over Rohit's failure, saying:

"He is now becoming liability for MI,mi should look for other young opener,and Rohit should try for another team in mid season transfer."
"How are Rohit and Mumbai Indian fans cope with these . This is an utter gutter of not performing even without any kind of pressure," tweeted a fan.
"Waste…overrated and overhyped player in the history of IPL is Rohit Sharma. He won those titles because of the good team. He never had great 600+ season in the history of IPL. He is just blind slogger nothing else and you cannot deny this," a fan said.

MI on course for comfortable win against SRH

Despite losing Rohit Sharma inside the first four overs, MI remain on course for a comfortable win against SRH. The MI bowlers produced an excellent display, restricting a powerful SRH batting lineup to 162/5 in 20 overs.

While Rohit might not have gotten a big score, his quickfire 26 helped MI reach 55/1 after the powerplay. The five-time champions brought up their 100 in just 10.4 overs for the loss of two wickets.

After losing four out of their first five matches in IPL 2025, MI defeated the Delhi Capitals in their previous encounter. A win today will take Hardik Pandya's Men to six points at the tournament's halfway stage, keeping them in contention for a playoff spot. MI are rolling along at 127/3 in 14 overs, requiring just 36 runs off the final six overs.

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

