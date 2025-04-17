"Needs a good coach who asks him to Retire" - Fans slam Rohit Sharma for another low score in MI vs SRH IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma could not capitalize on a promising start in the IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 17. The 37-year-old has been battling poor form throughout the ongoing IPL season.

Rohit entered the match with only 56 runs in five innings at a dismal average of 11.20. He finally showed glimpses of his best with three maximums in his brief stay.

However, the former MI skipper gave catching practice to Travis Head at cover off the bowling of Pat Cummins to fall for 26 from 16 deliveries. It meant Rohit has now gone six innings in IPL without even a 30+ score, averaging a horrific 13.66 overall.

Fans on X slammed Rohit for another low score, saying:

"Rohit Sharma is a Legend , he just needs a good coach who asks him to Retire."

Fans continued expressing their disappointment over Rohit's failure, saying:

"He is now becoming liability for MI,mi should look for other young opener,and Rohit should try for another team in mid season transfer."

"How are Rohit and Mumbai Indian fans cope with these . This is an utter gutter of not performing even without any kind of pressure," tweeted a fan.

"Waste…overrated and overhyped player in the history of IPL is Rohit Sharma. He won those titles because of the good team. He never had great 600+ season in the history of IPL. He is just blind slogger nothing else and you cannot deny this," a fan said.

MI on course for comfortable win against SRH

Despite losing Rohit Sharma inside the first four overs, MI remain on course for a comfortable win against SRH. The MI bowlers produced an excellent display, restricting a powerful SRH batting lineup to 162/5 in 20 overs.

While Rohit might not have gotten a big score, his quickfire 26 helped MI reach 55/1 after the powerplay. The five-time champions brought up their 100 in just 10.4 overs for the loss of two wickets.

After losing four out of their first five matches in IPL 2025, MI defeated the Delhi Capitals in their previous encounter. A win today will take Hardik Pandya's Men to six points at the tournament's halfway stage, keeping them in contention for a playoff spot. MI are rolling along at 127/3 in 14 overs, requiring just 36 runs off the final six overs.

