"Needs to play India asap" - Fans in awe as Sai Sudharsan smashes his 5th fifty in 8th IPL 2025 game during KKR vs GT clash

Sai Sudharsan delivered with the bat again for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their IPL 2025 match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Monday, April 21. The left-handed batter continued his consistency, smashing his fifth fifty in the eighth innings of the 2025 season, excluding his 49 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
The 23-year-old scored 52 runs off 36 balls at a strike rate of 144.44 with the help of one maximum and six boundaries. During his knock, he shared a 114-run partnership for the opening stand.
Sudharsan has now smashed fifties against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and KKR (today). He will now be looking to continue his purple patch in the remainder of this season.
The Ahmedabad-based franchise had shelled out INR 8.5 crore to retain him ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction last year. The Chennai-born opener amassed 527 runs in 12 innings, including a ton and two half-centuries last season.
Fans on X lauded Sai Sudharsan, hoping for his India debut soon. One user wrote:
"Sai Sudharsan needs to play India asap !"
Another user commented:
"Well played, Sai Consistent Sudharsan."
A third user added:
"One more 50.. It's an absolute delight to see Sai Sudharsan's batting.. Definitely an all 3 format player.."
Here are a few more reactions:
Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan put GT in the driving seat against KKR in the IPL 2025 match
A century partnership from skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan helped GT stay in command against KKR in their IPL 2025 encounter. The table-toppers will look to consolidate their top spot in the points table by defeating the Knight Riders. They have five wins in seven games so far.
At the time of writing, the Titans were 139/1 after 15 overs, with Gill and Jos Buttler at the crease.
On the other hand, KKR are coming on the back of an embarrassing 16-run loss against the Punjab Kings. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side failed to chase down a modest total of 112, getting bundled out for 95. They have managed just three wins in seven games and will be keen to return to winning ways.
Follow the KKR vs GT IPL 2025 live score and updates here.
