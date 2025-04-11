"Never seen KL Rahul this angry before"- Fans react to DC batter's ice-cold celebration after 93* vs RCB in Bengaluru

KL Rahul played the best knock of his Delhi Capitals stint so far in IPL 2025 on April 10. He scored an unbeaten 93* against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Ad

After the match ended, KL Rahul brought out an ice-cold celebration to make a statement to the RCB fans. Rahul hails from Karnataka, and he has played a lot of cricket at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. It was his way of reminding the fans that no one knows the ground better than him.

Rahul came out to bat at number four after DC lost the wickets of Jake Fraser-McGurk and Faf du Plessis early in a run-chase of 164. Rahul showed intent right from the first ball and finished with 93 runs off 53 balls, hitting seven fours and six sixes. A fan shared a video of Rahul's intense celebration and wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Never seen KL RAHUL this ANGRY before!! He was Here to Make a STATEMENT."

Expand Tweet

Ad

A fan guessed in the comments box that Rahul probably wanted RCB to pick him at the auction, but they didn't, which is why he celebrated in this fashion.

"Looks like Bro wanted RCB to pick him," the fan tweeted.

Another fan jokingly wrote on X:

"Whoever has changed KL Rahul's mindset and reminded him of his true self, DM me. Humanity needs you."

Ad

"The Monster"- Fans shower praise on KL Rahul for saving DC from losing against RCB in IPL 2025

DC collapsed to 30/3 in the powerplay while chasing 164 against RCB. Had Rahul not stepped up and delivered the goods, the Delhi Capitals could have suffered their first loss of the season. Reacting to Rahul's blockbuster knock, a fan tweeted:

Ad

"RAHUL, THE MONSTER. Delhi, down & out, 58/4 while chasing 164 runs and then KL smashed 93* runs from just 53 balls including 7 fours & 6 sixes, What a player."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another X user tweeted that Rahul's knock will put him in the contention for India's squad in T20 World Cup 2026. Here's what he tweeted:

"RAHUL - 2026 T20 WORLD CUP (Timer emoji)"

Expand Tweet

Rahul also won the awards for Most Fours, Most Sixes, and Most Fantasy Points in the match. His team DC will play their next match against the Mumbai Indians on April 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More