"Never underestimate this team" - Social media reacts as RCB keep qualification hopes alive with 47-run win over DC in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a comprehensive 47-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, May 12, in Match 62 of IPL 2024. With his victory, Bengaluru kept their playoffs hopes alive.

Delhi won the toss and elected to field first. Bengaluru were off to a dismal start, with skipper Faf du Plessis (6) and Virat Kohli (27) back in the hut early. Rajat Patidar continued his impressive form, notching up his fifth half-century of the season.

The right-handed batter scored 52, while Will Jacks mustered 41, as Bengaluru finished at 187/9 in 20 overs. Khaleel Ahmed and Rasikh Dar Salam bagged two wickets each.

The Bengaluru bowlers delivered an impressive performance in the crucial encounter. Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson were the pick of the bowlers, claiming three and two scalps, respectively.

Stand-in skipper Axar Patel fought hard for Delhi with a gutsy 57-run knock. However, the remaining batters failed to contribute significantly and they were ultimately bundled out for 140 in 19.1 overs.

Following the match, several RCB fans took to social media, lauding Faf du Plessis and Co. for their fifth successive win. Here are some of the top reactions:

Several RCB supporters expressed their excitement over their team's stunning turnaround following an underwhelming start to that season.

"5th consecutive win for RCB to keep their playoff dream alive after losing 6 games is actually an insane comeback." commented a fan

"What a comeback, 3% chances to today's position. If #RCB qualify to PlayOff and lift the cup, then man, i can't imagine that day!! We know chances are less, but we never give up so far!! That's our energy. Need 1 favor from LSG." wrote another

"RCB was about to finish at the bottom of the table But now they will decide who will qualify. We can never underestimate this team. Dangerous as usual." chimed in yet another

With six wins from 13 games, Bengaluru are currently placed fifth in the IPL 2024 points table. Their net run rate stands at +0.387.

"We have been able to put it together now" - Faf du Plessis on RCB's turnaround

At the post-match presentation, Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis spoke about how his team has made a brilliant comeback after a dismal first half. He lauded the side's bowlers for their impressive show.

"Brilliant, we put some good performances and really pleased," RCB skipper said. "1st half of the season, things didn't quite come together and from that batting perspective and bowling perspective we have been able to put it together now."

He added:

"Sometimes people talk about match-ups and all, but as a left-hander with the ball spinning in, you hope that works out sometimes and he's (Swapnil) done brilliantly for us. Lot of work has gone behind the scenes, and we are getting it right and I feel there is a lot more variety in our bowling now and Yash and Lockie have been exceptional the last few games. We want to play a style of cricket, to be bold and put some performances together and keep going."

Bengaluru will face defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last league-stage fixture. The match will be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 18.

