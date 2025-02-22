"New silencer in the town"- Top 10 funny memes as MI edge past RCB in a thrilling WPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered a four-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the seventh match of WPL 2025. The match took place on Friday (February 21) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. As a result, MI rose to the second spot in the points table with four points from three games. Despite suffering a loss, RCB continued to remain at the pole position.

The Royal Challengers batted first in the contest after losing the toss. They scored 167/7 in 20 overs, courtesy of a wonderful inning of 81 (43) from iconic player Ellyse Perry. Richa Ghosh (28) and Smriti Mandhana (26) got starts but failed to convert them. Medium pacer Amanjot Kaur starred for MI with the ball, ending with impressive figures of 3-0-22-3.

In response, MI reached 171/6 in 19.5 overs to secure their second win in WPL 2025. Nat Sciver-Brunt (42) and Harmanpreet Kaur (50) set the tone for the chase with enterprising knocks. Amanjot Kaur (34*) and G Kamalini (11*) held their composure in the end to take their side home.

Fans enjoyed the thrilling contest between the two teams on Friday and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes read:

"New silencer in the town"

Here are some other memes:

"We had a good period of 7-8 overs"- RCB captain Smriti Mandhana after loss vs MI in WPL 2025

At the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana reflected on the loss, saying:

"Can't say one turning point, but the girls fought well. Pez played well and we have two days to think now. This was the first time we batted first in the tournament, we chased in our first two games and it will be important to think how we do in the next game."

She continued:

"The ball was coming on well, the Vadodara outfield was a bit quicker than Bengaluru. Both started well in the powerplay and we knew once Hayley got out we had a chance. We had a good period of 7-8 overs and once we got 2-3 wickets we knew we were in the game."

DC and UPW will lock horns in the eighth match of WPL 2025 on Saturday (February 22) at the same venue.

