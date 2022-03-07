"They won't be available for the Netherlands series" - New Zealand coach Gary Stead confirms the availability of players for IPL 2022 

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has confirmed that Kiwi players associated with IPL franchises will be available for the entirety of the upcoming IPL 2022. As a result, the cricketers will not be a part of the limited-overs series against the Netherlands.

The availability of Kiwi international players was in doubt with the dates of the Netherlands series clashing with that of the beginning of the cash-rich league.

Ahead of the series, head coach Gary Stead said in a press conference:

"They won’t be available for that (Netherlands) series. I think it's always exciting as a coach when you know that a number of players build the depth of the squad and that leads to the big picture of leading it to the World Cup in the future."

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS #CricketNation Coach Gary Stead with an update on player movements ahead of the IPL and series against @KNCBcricket Coach Gary Stead with an update on player movements ahead of the IPL and series against @KNCBcricket. #CricketNation https://t.co/msfl4baPCG

Several international players are set to miss the initial leg of the 2022 IPL as a result of their commitment to the national team. The Australian players are set to be absent for the first few fixtures due to their ongoing tour of Pakistan.

Similarly, Cricket South Africa have requested their players to reconsider their decision to participate in the IPL instead of the upcoming series against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, the participation of New Zealand and England international players during the knockout stages of IPL 2022 is in major doubt.

The two nations are scheduled to play a three-match Test series starting on June 2. The league stage of the tournament is slated to end on May 22.

Several New Zealand players are integral to their IPL franchises, namely Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson and Jimmy Neesham.

A couple of new faces will feature in the IPL for the first time in the form of Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell.

New Zealand will host the Netherlands for a short limited-overs series

The Blackcaps are scheduled to host the associate nation for a one-off T20 and a three-match ODI series. The Bay Oval and Seddon Park will play host to a short white-ball campaign.

The tour will begin with a solitary T20I fixture on March 25, one day before the start of IPL 2022. The three ODIs will be contested on March 29, April 2 and April 4 respectively.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar