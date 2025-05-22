Nicholas Pooran responds to Mohammed Siraj's sledging with consecutive boundaries in GT vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran and Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj were involved in a brief back-and-forth during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. The Indian pacer tried to get into the Caribbean ace's mind with his trademark sledging, but got a befitting reply in return in the form of two scathing boundaries.

In the 16th over of the first innings, Siraj was introduced to bowl his final over. Pooran scored a boundary off the third ball, prompting the triggered pacer to respond with a bouncer. However, the hot-blooded delivery was adjudged as an overhead wide, as Siraj sledged Pooran.

The batter chose not to respond, instead choosing to focus on the next delivery. Siraj bowled a short-pitched delivery yet again, which Pooran missed. The pacer continued to march on his follow-through, and sledge the batter once again. Similar to the first instance, the West Indies international chose to stay silent.

Siraj missed his length with a cross-seam delivery on the next ball, and Pooran easily picked it off the slot, sending it over mid-wicket for a massive six. The pacer once again pitched in full and in the slot to conclude the over as the left-handed batter sent down the ground for another boundary to win the battle with ease. He kissed his bat to declare his triumph as the LSG dugout applauded the effort.

Have a look at the incident right here:

Siraj finished with figures of 0-37 off his full quota, with his last over resulting in 20 runs. The Indian pacer was hit on his fingers early during his spell, requiring some brief treatment off the field, before he could come on to bowl again.

Nicholas Pooran records the fifth fifty of his campaign as LSG pile up 235-2

After a strong start and a brief lull in Pooran's IPL 2025 campaign, he returned back to form with a trademark explosive innings against GT. The onslaught against Siraj took him closer to the fifty-run mark.

He launched a couple more boundaries against Arshad Khan to reach his fifty off just 23 deliveries, while Rishabh Pant came in to apply the finishing touches.

"It is a good wicket, we need to find the right lengths. Hopefully, our bowlers can find the right lengths and give us some happy moments as well," Pooran told the broadcasters during the innings break (via Cricbuzz).

Pooran's battle against Siraj was one of the many memorable moments from the first innings. Prior to this contest, the West Indies batter has scored at a strike rate of 196.15, while losing his wicket just once, during the clash against the Royal Challengers Benglauru (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2023.

