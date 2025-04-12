Nicholas Pooran wallops Mohammed Siraj for a massive six during another stunning knock in LSG vs GT IPL 2025 showdown [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran was on song again while playing against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 12. The southpaw smashed another half-century, including a brilliant six off Mohammed Siraj, leaving the bowler in absolute disbelief.

Ad

The stunning shot came in the 13th over of LSG’s run-chase. Siraj fired in a short delivery, taking pace off the ball. Pooran generated enough power to deposit the ball into the stands over deep square leg. The southpaw picked the slower one and nailed it to perfection.

Watch the shot below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With the maximum, Nicholas Pooran eclipsed Sai Sudharsan to retain his top spot in the IPL 2025 Orange Cap list. The West Indies keeper has been excellent with the bat in IPL 2025, returning with scores of 75 (30), 70 (26), 44 (30), 12 (6), 87* (36), and 61 (34) today. The Super Giants had retained him for a whopping INR 21 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram star as LSG beat GT by six wickets in the IPL 2025 clash

Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram smashed half-centuries as LSG beat GT by six wickets with three balls to spare in their IPL 2025 match.

Ad

Chasing 181, Markram provided a stunning start, smashing 58 runs off 31 balls, hitting one six and nine boundaries. Meanwhile, skipper Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni chipped in with 21 (18) and 28* (20), respectively.

Prasidh Krishna put up a fighting effort with the ball for GT, returning with figures of 2/26 in his four overs. Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar also bagged one wicket each.

Earlier, LSG restricted GT to 180/6 despite a 120-run opening partnership between skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. The duo returned with scores of 60 (38) and 56 (37), respectively. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford, and Shahrukh Khan contributed 16 (14), 22 (19), and 11 (6), respectively. Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi delivered with the ball for Lucknow, returning with two wickets each. Meanwhile, Digvesh Rathi and Avesh Khan picked up one each.

Check out the full LSG vs GT 2025 scorecard here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports, business, politics, entertainment, lifestyle, and others.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events over the years like T20 World Cups, ODI World Cups, WTC finals, along with the IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More