Nicholas Pooran wallops Mohammed Siraj for a massive six during another stunning knock in LSG vs GT IPL 2025 showdown [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran was on song again while playing against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2025 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, April 12. The southpaw smashed another half-century, including a brilliant six off Mohammed Siraj, leaving the bowler in absolute disbelief.
The stunning shot came in the 13th over of LSG’s run-chase. Siraj fired in a short delivery, taking pace off the ball. Pooran generated enough power to deposit the ball into the stands over deep square leg. The southpaw picked the slower one and nailed it to perfection.
With the maximum, Nicholas Pooran eclipsed Sai Sudharsan to retain his top spot in the IPL 2025 Orange Cap list. The West Indies keeper has been excellent with the bat in IPL 2025, returning with scores of 75 (30), 70 (26), 44 (30), 12 (6), 87* (36), and 61 (34) today. The Super Giants had retained him for a whopping INR 21 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.
Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram star as LSG beat GT by six wickets in the IPL 2025 clash
Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram smashed half-centuries as LSG beat GT by six wickets with three balls to spare in their IPL 2025 match.
Chasing 181, Markram provided a stunning start, smashing 58 runs off 31 balls, hitting one six and nine boundaries. Meanwhile, skipper Rishabh Pant and Ayush Badoni chipped in with 21 (18) and 28* (20), respectively.
Prasidh Krishna put up a fighting effort with the ball for GT, returning with figures of 2/26 in his four overs. Rashid Khan and Washington Sundar also bagged one wicket each.
Earlier, LSG restricted GT to 180/6 despite a 120-run opening partnership between skipper Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan. The duo returned with scores of 60 (38) and 56 (37), respectively. Meanwhile, Jos Buttler, Sherfane Rutherford, and Shahrukh Khan contributed 16 (14), 22 (19), and 11 (6), respectively. Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi delivered with the ball for Lucknow, returning with two wickets each. Meanwhile, Digvesh Rathi and Avesh Khan picked up one each.
