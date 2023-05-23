"No one knows about this" - Harbhajan Singh recalls the night when MS Dhoni cried at CSK's team dinner

Harbhajan Singh recently narrated a lesser-known incident about MS Dhoni crying at the Chennai Super Kings' team dinner during the 2018 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Harbhajan recalled how the CSK squad assembled at night, ready to return to the league after a two-year suspension. The veteran off-spinner was a part of the Chennai squad that season.

CSK missed the 2016 and 2017 seasons, and MS Dhoni played for the Rising Pune Supergiant team in that period. When the Super Kings returned in 2018, they re-signed Dhoni and named him as their captain.

Playing under Dhoni's leadership, CSK made a fantastic comeback and ended the season as champions.

During a chat in the Star Sports Hindi commentary studio, Harbhajan Singh recalled that night and said:

"There is a story which I want to share. Back in 2018, when CSK made a comeback to this league after a 2-year ban, there was a team dinner. I have heard the saying that 'Men don't cry', but MS Dhoni cried on that night. He became emotional. I think no one knows about this. Right, Imran (Tahir)?"

Imran Tahir, who was also a part of the CSK squad that won the title in 2018, then shared more details about that night.

"Yes, of course," he said. "Even I was there. It was a very emotional moment for him (MS Dhoni). Looking at him like that, I came to know how close this team is to his heart. He considers the team as his family. It was very emotional for all of us."

"When people give your team the tag of 'buddhe', but we won the title" - Imran Tahir recollects winning IPL 2018 under MS Dhoni

The CSK team owners formed a squad full of experienced players at the mega auction in 2018. Since most of the players in the team were aged more than 30 years, some fans even gave them the nickname 'Daddy's Army'.

Recollecting the IPL 2018 championship win under MS Dhoni's captaincy, Imran Tahir added:

"We came back after 2 years and won the trophy. And when people give your team the tag of 'buddhe' (old men), and even I was in the squad that season, but we won the title. I am very proud of that victory."

CSK will return to the IPL playoffs again tonight when they lock horns with the Gujarat Titans. They won the title the last time they made it to the playoffs in IPL 2021. It will be interesting to see if they can win another trophy this season.

