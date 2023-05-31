"Nobody should worry about Ravindra Jadeja's form" - Sunil Gavaskar on the CSK's all-rounder's heroics in IPL 2023 final

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes that Ravindra Jadeja's form shouldn't concern fans, considering the all-rounder's ability to do something special with both bat and ball and also in the field.

Gavaskar pointed out how Jadeja delivered under pressure, helping Chennai Super Kings (CSK) trump Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final of the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

With 10 runs required off the last two balls, Jadeja hit a fantastic six down the ground, followed by a four to guide Chennai to their fifth IPL title. Speaking about his heroics, here's what Gavaskar told Sports Tak:

"Nobody should worry about Ravindra Jadeja's form. He can do anything with his batting, bowling, or in the field. He did the same in the IPL final as well, hitting a six and four on the last two deliveries."

GT posted a mammoth 214-run total after being asked to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29. However, there was a rain-enforced break following the first innings.

CSK were ultimately given a revised 171-run target in 15 overs, which they chased down in thrilling fashion to secure a five-wicket victory (via DLS method).

"He is going to leave behind a lot of memories" - Sunil Gavaskar on CSK captain MS Dhoni

Sunil Gavaskar went on to speak about how CSK skipper MS Dhoni has achieved great success in the league, taking home the silverware on five occasions. He suggested that the star keeper-batter will leave behind a lot of memories once he decides to retire, emphasizing:

"MS Dhoni has won the title five times. He is going to leave behind a lot of memories. From the way he hit sixes, to his stumping and catches, to his captaincy, everything is worth remembering."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out how Dhoni, with his lightning-fast glovework, inflicted a brilliant stumping to send the in-form Shubman Gill back in the summit clash, adding:

"He [MS Dhoni] is a 41-year-old but just see how his hands how. He dislodged the bails so cleanly. It was very important for CSK, as it was the wicket of a batter who has been in great form. He had scored 39 runs in the final as well and it looked as if he was set for another big knock."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda IPL trophies as a captain and T20 trophies overall



He was born to be a leader



Good things happen to good people



#CSK #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter MS Dhoni has now wonIPL trophies as a captain andT20 trophies overallHe was born to be a leaderGood things happen to good people MS Dhoni has now won 5️⃣ IPL trophies as a captain and 9️⃣ T20 trophies overall 🏆He was born to be a leader 😇Good things happen to good people ❤️#CSK #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/9K9qsQVKvH

Following CSK's final home match in the league phase, Gavaskar asked Dhoni for an autograph on his shirt. The sweet moment between two of India's biggest cricket stars will be remembered by cricket fans in the nation.

Poll : 0 votes