NOC issue disrupts DC's plans as Mustafizur Rahman doubtful for remainder of IPL 2025 - Reports

Delhi Capitals' (DC) decision to sign Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement for Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk for IPL 2025 has been disrupted. The speedster was supposed to represent the franchise for the remainder of IPL 2025. The league allowed franchises to sign temporary replacements following the week-long suspension of IPL 2025, with the season set to resume on May 17.

According to ESPNcricinfo, neither the BCCI nor Mustafizur contacted the Bangladeshi Cricket Board before the signing was announced on Wednesday, May 14. A No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the cricket board is necessary for players to participate in any overseas T20 league.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said:

"Mustafizur is supposed to go with the team to the UAE according to the schedule."

Trending

"We have not received any communication from IPL officials. I have also not received any such official communication from Mustafizur either," he added.

Mustafzur Rahman named in Bangladesh's T20I squad for UAE and Pakistan series; Bilateral series collide with IPL 2025 matches

Mustafizur Rahman is part of Bangladesh's squad for their upcoming T20I series against UAE and Pakistan. Unfortunately, the dates of these matches are colliding with the remainder of IPL 2025.

Bangladesh will play two T20Is against the UAE on May 17 and 19 before travelling to Pakistan. The five-match T20I series against the Men in Green will be played on May 25, 27, 29, June 1 and 3.

Meanwhile, DC will play their last three league games on May 18, 21 and 24 against Gujarat Titans (GT), Mumbai Indians (MI), and Punjab Kings (PBKS), respectively.

With six wins in 11 games, they have 13 points. A couple of wins could help them reach 17 points and finish in the top four.

Last year, Mustafizur Rahman was part of Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The left-arm seamer played only nine games due to national duty in the 2024 season. Earlier today, he reunited with the Delhi-based franchise after two years, but it's now subject to availability due to the lack of a NOC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and is loyal towards the Chennai Super Kings. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More