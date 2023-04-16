“None of this is true” – Simon Doull busts fake news of being 'tortured in Pakistan' after his controversial on-air remarks on Babar Azam

Simon Doull, a former New Zealand cricketer-turned-commentator, recently busted fake news wrongfully intended after his recent controversial comments about Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram to clarify that the comments were not made by any official platform. Doull added that the fake post was inspired by a personal agenda.

For the uninitiated, a fake account claiming Geo News recently cited Doull as saying that he was mentally tortured in Pakistan during his stint as a commentator in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). It quoted:

“Living in Pakistan is like living in jail. I was not allowed to go out as Babar Azam fans were waiting for me. And I stayed in Pakistan without food for many days. Even I was mentally tortured, but by the grace of God, I somehow escaped from Pakistan.”

Doull has now clarified that the comments were not made by him. He also urged the people of the two countries to stop their hatred amid ongoing political tension, which has barred the two countries from playing bilateral cricket since 2012-13.

“It’s sad when so-called news channels publish false stories that are made up from fake social media accounts. Please note: Absolutely None of this is true.

“I loved my time in Pakistan and also love my time in India. Stop the hatred and vitriol towards one another, please. And stop publishing this for your own agenda you sad people.”

What Simon Doull said about Babar Azam?

Simon Doull’s fake news came after his comments criticizing Babar Azam on-air during a game between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2023.

Doull questioned the Zalmi captain for slowing his innings to reach a hundred. The right-hander took 14 balls to reach 100 from 83. He, however, went on to score 115 off 65 balls. Zalmi lost that game by eight wickets with 10 balls to spare.

Speaking on-air, Simon Doull said:

"Rather than putting the team first... the last little while, that's all that been happening. Rather than looking for boundaries, still, so much firepower to come. Hundreds are brilliant, stats are great, but it has to be team first.”

Simon Doull is currently part of the English commentary panel in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023.

