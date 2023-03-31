"Not going to be a big game-changer" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Ben Stokes playing as pure batter for CSK in IPL 2023

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Ben Stokes not being able to bowl will be a big miss for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their initial matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

The talismanic all-rounder has struggled with his knee lately and is expected to start as a pure batter for CSK. Suggesting that it would be a major blow for the four-time IPL champions, Manjrekar stated that Stokes would have been a handy option during the death overs.

He pointed out that the 31-year-old's ability to perform under pressure would have benefited MS Dhoni and Co. significantly. Here's what Manjrekar said during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo:

"Ben Stokes, the pure batter with the kind of record that he has had in the IPL, is not going to be the big game-changer. If he was able to bowl as well, this is the guy who can soak in the pressure, it doesn't matter what happened in a T20 World Cup final.

"I think he is somebody who has the nerves and the skills as well to bowl those tough death overs with Dwayne Bravo gone. I think Stokes will have to shoulder that burden later."

Notably, the Chennai-based franchise shelled out a whopping ₹16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction to acquire Stokes' services. He is expected to play a major role for the side as they look to bounce back after last year's disastrous campaign.

CSK to take on GT in the first match of IPL 2023

CSK will square off against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the inaugural match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

The Super Kings failed to get going in the previous season of the cash-rich league, managing to secure just four wins from 14 league matches. They finished in the penultimate position in the points table.

It is worth mentioning that Ravindra Jadeja was named as their new captain just days before the start of IPL 2022. However, he handed the captaincy reins back to MS Dhoni after leading the side in just eight games.

CSK are yet to win a match against the Titians in the IPL. GT trumped Chennai in both league-stage matches last year.

