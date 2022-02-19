"Now or never" - Twiteratti go crazy as India include Sanju Samson for T20Is vs Sri Lanka

Young wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson has been picked as a backup wicket-keeper for Ishan Kishan for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting February 24.

With Rishabh Pant rested for the upcoming white-ball leg against Sri Lanka, the cricketer from Kerala has been called into the side for the three-match series.

Fans were extremely delighted to see Samson back in the scheme of things. They wished for profusely talented cricket to make the opportunity count and seal a berth in India's limited-overs squad.

Here are some of the reactions:

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Delighted that Sanju Samson is back in the T20 squad. Now for India to persist with him in the format. Was unfairly dropped after the T20 series vs Australia in Australia. Delighted that Sanju Samson is back in the T20 squad. Now for India to persist with him in the format. Was unfairly dropped after the T20 series vs Australia in Australia.

With the WT20 being in AUS, given his skillset vs back of length bowling and pace in general, Sanju will be a very valuable addition to the T20 side. Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Sanju Samson included in the T20 series against Sri Lanka. Sanju Samson included in the T20 series against Sri Lanka. This is fantastic news.With the WT20 being in AUS, given his skillset vs back of length bowling and pace in general, Sanju will be a very valuable addition to the T20 side. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… This is fantastic news.With the WT20 being in AUS, given his skillset vs back of length bowling and pace in general, Sanju will be a very valuable addition to the T20 side. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

#SanjuSamson Rishabh Pant taking rest from Sri Lanka Series...Ishan is out of touch...as of now Best Second W/K Choice is Sanju Samson for SL Series...May be this time he proves himself Rishabh Pant taking rest from Sri Lanka Series...Ishan is out of touch...as of now Best Second W/K Choice is Sanju Samson for SL Series...May be this time he proves himself#CricketTwitter #SanjuSamson

Avi Nagar @AviNaga10742642 Sanju Samson select for T20 against Shri Lanka Sanju Samson select for T20 against Shri Lanka https://t.co/0Lts8Pf51N

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Nice to see that Sanju Samson has been included in the T20 squad vs Sri Lanka. It’s time to give everything where it matters the most, now or never. Nice to see that Sanju Samson has been included in the T20 squad vs Sri Lanka. It’s time to give everything where it matters the most, now or never.

#BCCI #INDvSL #indvssl #SanjuSamson Golden opportunity for Sanju Samson to concrete his place in Indian team. He is talented batter but he is not doing justice with his abilities so far. Golden opportunity for Sanju Samson to concrete his place in Indian team. He is talented batter but he is not doing justice with his abilities so far.#BCCI #INDvSL #indvssl #SanjuSamson https://t.co/QZIMwFYp4h

Chinmay Shah @chinmayshah28 So The Interesting Part Is That , Sanju Samson Has Been Included As An Backup Keeper , But Everyone Knows After Virat , Samson Is Best No 3 , It Would Be Interesting To See Who'll Keep The Wickets , Btw It All Depends Upon Kishan That How He Performs In Tomorrow's Match So The Interesting Part Is That , Sanju Samson Has Been Included As An Backup Keeper , But Everyone Knows After Virat , Samson Is Best No 3 , It Would Be Interesting To See Who'll Keep The Wickets , Btw It All Depends Upon Kishan That How He Performs In Tomorrow's Match

#INDvSL Sanju Samson is in the squad in SL series,nacho nacho 🥳 Sanju Samson is in the squad in SL series,nacho nacho 🥳#INDvSL

` @FourOverthrows Sanju Samson has got a call back in the national team. What a fantastic news . So delighted for him. Sanju Samson has got a call back in the national team. What a fantastic news . So delighted for him.

Samson was part of the second-string squad that locked horns against the Islanders last year. He has failed to live up to the expectations in whatever opportunities that came his way.

However, the 27-year-old hasn't had a long rope in the Indian side to prove his talents.

India's T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

"He is in our scheme of things for the T20 World Cup" - Chetan Sharma on Samson

The All India Selection Committee chairman Chetan Sharma has revealed that Samson is very much in the team's plans for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Addressing the press after announcing the squad, the former Indian cricketer said:

"Yes, Sanju Samson is a backup wicket-keeper for Rishabh pant as he is not there. And we are looking at Sanju Samson as he is in our scheme of things for the T20 World Cup."

He added:

"The most important thing is we have to see how Australian wickets are and which are the cricketers who will be useful there, those plannings are there and Sanju Samson is in the scheme of things and that's how we have projected him around."

Samson has represented India in 10 T20Is, scoring 117 runs at an average of 11.70 with a best score of 27.

Lucknow will host the first T20I on February 24 while the next two matches will take place in Dharamsala on February 26 and 27.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar