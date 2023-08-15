On this day in 2020, MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket 

MS Dhoni has been an invaluable servant for India, and he is responsible among many other people, to ensure that the nation's name is engraved on most pieces of ICC silverware. As a result, it was fitting that he chose to step away from national colors on the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day in 2020.

The wicketkeeper-batter announced his retirement through a now-famous social media post, that too precisely at 7:29 PM. His last international appearance marked the 2019 World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford, Manchester, against New Zealand.

His future was raging speculation well before the World Cup, and that continued to be the case after India's exit as well. Dhoni remained unavailable for selection in the subsequent set of bilateral series', following which the sport was heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today marks the third anniversary of MS Dhoni's retirement from the international circuit.

Here is what he captioned his retirement post on social media:

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

Dhoni returned in national colors as a mentor for the team at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

MS Dhoni led India to the T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and the Champions Trophy

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter remains the solitary captain to lead a team to all of the major ICC silverware. India's triumph at the T20 World Cup 2007 in South Africa was his first captaincy endeavor, while the ODI World Cup 2011 remains his crown jewel.

Dhoni completed the lot with the title at the 2013 Champions Trophy, which to this day, remains the last ICC silverware that India have won.

Despite retiring in 2020, the player continues to represent the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has led the franchise to five IPL titles, including the most recent edition in May 2023.

The legendary cricketer recently underwent surgery for his dodgy knee and is currently undergoing rehabilitation. Short clips of him visiting his farmhouse in Ranchi often make the rounds on social media of late.

Is MS Dhoni the greatest captain that Team India have ever produced? Let us know what you think.