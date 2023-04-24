"Once a legend is always a legend" - Twitter hails SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for outstanding spell against DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a sensational spell of 2/11 in his four overs in the clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, April 24. His performance helped SRH restrict DC to a below-par total of 144-9 in their 20 overs.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, the DC batters were kept in check throughout the innings thanks to Bhuvi's excellent spell with the new ball and at the death. His spell included 16 dot balls and the crucial wickets of dangerous opener Phil Salt and the in-form Axar Patel.

The 33-year-old hasn't performed at his usual level in the last five seasons of the IPL due to injuries and a lack of bowling rhythm.

However, Bhuvneshwar has looked close to his best this season, picking up six wickets at an excellent economy rate of 7.35 in seven matches. With the ODI World Cup around the corner, Bhuvi's bowling has got fans wondering if the veteran seamer should return to the Indian team in all formats.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Bhuvi's magnificent spell:

𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐘²² 🇺🇸🇮🇳 @Sivy_KW578 Bhuvneshwar Kumar



4-1-29-1 vs KKR

4-0-31-1 vs MI

2-0-10-0 vs CSK

4-0-11-2 vs DC



Well bowled Bhuvi 🧡 Feels good whenever he plays well Bhuvneshwar Kumar4-1-29-1 vs KKR4-0-31-1 vs MI2-0-10-0 vs CSK4-0-11-2 vs DCWell bowled Bhuvi 🧡 Feels good whenever he plays well https://t.co/uTArLTVWKe

Rockstar_Nani07 @Nani_SK07

Second over - 1 run.

Third over - 3 runs.

Fourth over - 6 runs.



Just Bhuvi Things

Vintage Bhuvi is Back

#OrangeArmy #SunrisersHyderabad #SRHvsDC #IPL2023 First over - 1 run.Second over - 1 run.Third over - 3 runs.Fourth over - 6 runs.Just Bhuvi ThingsVintage Bhuvi is Back First over - 1 run.Second over - 1 run.Third over - 3 runs.Fourth over - 6 runs.Just Bhuvi Things 😎Vintage Bhuvi is Back💪 #OrangeArmy #SunrisersHyderabad #SRHvsDC #IPL2023 https://t.co/CSDfcChTGm

Sachin @S4GFY What a sight to witness vintage Bhuvi back in form. Long may his reign continue! What a sight to witness vintage Bhuvi back in form. Long may his reign continue!

Vipin Tiwari @vipintiwari952

#SRHvDC Bhuvi's spell was fantastic, 4 overs, 11 runs, and 2 wickets. He has demonstrated excellent swinging skills and has shown once again that even if a bowler lacks pace, he can still restrict batters through length accuracy and swinging ability. What a fantastic bowler. Bhuvi's spell was fantastic, 4 overs, 11 runs, and 2 wickets. He has demonstrated excellent swinging skills and has shown once again that even if a bowler lacks pace, he can still restrict batters through length accuracy and swinging ability. What a fantastic bowler. #SRHvDC

Bhawana @bhawnakohli5 Once a legend is always a legend. Bhuvi is a Once a legend is always a legend. Bhuvi is a ✨ https://t.co/TbTzVyuWwB

KnightLord @EternalBlizard_

#SRHvDC When Bhuvi gets hit everyone is here to troll him, when he does well no one is here to appreciate him When Bhuvi gets hit everyone is here to troll him, when he does well no one is here to appreciate him 😡😡😡#SRHvDC

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been one of SRH's stalwarts over the years and played a vital role in their title triumph in 2016. He is also the only bowler in IPL history to have won back-to-back Purple Caps in 2016 and 2017.

Bhuvneshwar has picked up 160 wickets in 153 matches in his 13-year IPL career at an excellent average of 25.88 and an economy rate of 7.31.

"It's an important game for us, we need to start getting points on the board" - SRH skipper Aiden Markram ahead of the clash against DC

Aiden Markram will look to lead SRH back to winning ways.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Aiden Markram admitted that his side need to start winning games to make a comeback in the IPL season. They are currently ninth in the points table with just two wins from six matches.

Speaking at the toss ahead of the DC game, Markram said:

"We would have bowled first, not too unhappy. The surface shouldn't get worse. It's an important game for us, we need to start getting points on the board. We are looking forward to the challenge. Should be a good game of cricket. In terms of our batting, it has been up and down but we've made a conscious decision to pick a top six/seven that we are going to hopefully back for the remaining games."

Markram came into the IPL in great form but has struggled thus far, with just one half-century in five matches at an average of 30.75. SRH will be hoping their skipper returns to top form as they push for playoff qualification in the second half of the season.

As things stand, SRH are well placed at 67-1 in 11 overs in reply to DC's 144-9 in their 20 overs.

