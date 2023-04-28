"One with (almost) all youngsters"- Rohit Sharma poses with his MI teammates 

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma recently posed with his teammates Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Ramandeep Singh, and Tilak Varma ahead of their game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The five-time IPL champions have had a mixed outing so far in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They began their season with two losses and then found their way back by winning three games on the trot.

However, Mumbai again lost their next two matches to find themselves in eighth position at the halfway stage of the tournament.

Amidst indifferent performances on the field, Rohit Sharma took some time off and spent some time with his younger teammates. He gave fans a glimpse of it by sharing a photo on Instagram on Friday. He captioned:

"One with (almost) all youngsters 😄"

Rohit Sharma has not been in great touch with the bat this season. He has scored only 181 runs across seven games, at a dismal average of 25.86. His highest score of 65 came against the Delhi Capitals, where he led his side from the front in the chase and won the Player of the Match award.

Fans will be hoping to witness more such performances from Rohit Sharma in the second half of the tournament as Mumbai look to pull things back and be in the race for a top-four finish.

MI's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Poll : 0 votes