"Only because it was Mahi bhai, he was able to hit it" - Sandeep Sharma on MS Dhoni's first six in the final over against RR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Sandeep Sharma successfully defended 21 runs against MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja to help his side bag a slender three-run win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday, April 12.

Sandeep was roped in by the inaugural champions as a replacement player for the injured Prasidh Krishna. The right-arm pacer showcased his ability to bowl under pressure by containing the legendary Dhoni, especially across the final set of deliveries.

Admitting that most of his deliveries in the final over were on point and lauding Dhoni for his ability to hit sixes off difficult deliveries, Sandeep said in a post-match interaction with Yuzvendra Chahal and Lasith Malinga:

"I have been working with him on yorkers and it is coming nicely. I also think that the ball that was hit for six, the first one, was a tough ball, but only because it was Mahi bhai, he was able to hit it. So, I feel I executed nicely, but obviously, it is always nice to end up on the right side."

The first six of the final over came on the second delivery. A pacy full toss on the pad was swiveled away for a flat six by the CSK captain, bringing the equation down to 13 runs required off four deliveries.

Recalling the challenging final over, Sandeep said:

"The wicket was a bit slow, the spinners had bowled really well. Thanks to you that there were runs left to defend in the final over. So, I thought that I would start off with a slow bouncer, but that did not turn out well at all. That was not only a wide, but also one bouncer for the over, so I did not have too many options left."

Stating that he backed himself to bowl a yorker in the crunch moment, Sandeep continued:

"The next ball I went for a yorker, but that also went for a wide. But I still backed myself, because I was looking to bowl to the bigger side of the ground. But when I went for two sixes in a row, I realized that I should change the angle. For the last ball, I backed myself to bowl the yorker, I bowl it well in the nets."

Sandeep ended up conceding 18 runs in the final over, which proved to be enough for the visitors to close out the game. His figures for the match read 1-30 off three overs, which included Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket.

Dhoni scored an unbeaten 32 off 17 deliveries after coming into bat in the 15th over of the run chase.

"I have even seen beamers being bowled by bowlers out of fear" - Yuzvendra Chahal on the prospect of coming up against MS Dhoni in the final over

MS Dhoni has cultivated a reputation for being one of the greatest finishers the world has ever seen. The former India skipper has a great success rate when it comes to run chases, due to his innate ability to remain calm under pressure, read the game and know the right bowler to target.

Admitting that bowlers want to wrap up their spell to avoid facing Dhoni in the final over, Yuzvendra Chahal said:

"It is not easy to bowl a final over, especially to Mahi bhai. I have seen plenty of situations like this and lots of situations where the bowler panics. I have even seen beamers being bowled by bowlers out of fear."

Chahal continued:

"I have played against Mahi bhai, and played under him as well. People wish that they get their overs beforehand so that they won't have to bowl to him in the final over."

The loss against RR came during MS Dhoni's 200th IPL match as CSK captain. The Men in Yellow are next scheduled to face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 17.

