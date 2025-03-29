Former India batter Manoj Tiwary questioned Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) decision to send MS Dhoni in at No. 9 during their IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk on Friday, March 28. Taking at dig at CSK, Tiwary questioned whether Dhoni is in the team only to please the crowd.

RCB beat CSK by 50 runs in match number eight of IPL 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Bengaluru thus registered their first win over CSK at Chepauk in the IPL after 17 years. The margin of CSK's defeat was also their biggest in terms of runs in a home game in the IPL.

To the surprise of many fans and experts, Dhoni came into bat at No. 9 in a chase of 197, with even Ravichandran Ashwin being promoted ahead of him. He ended up hammering 30* off 16 balls, but the game was all but over by the time he walked in. During a discussion on Cricbuzz, a puzzled Tiwary questioned the logic behind CSK's batting order. He commented:

"What is the point of coming in such [an aggressive] a mood? If it's only about making the crowd happy, then okay. It's beyond my understanding. When a batter like MS Dhoni can remain unbeaten on 30 off 16 balls, they why are you not batting [him] up the order? Why are you not trying to win the game?

"You are playing to win, so it's just incomprehensible. If you guys make sense of it, please explain it to me as well. He had the best strike rate of 190. When you know that he can do it, he could have been sent in earlier. At least try to win the match. Hopefully someone comes and gives a clarification because I am not getting an answer to my question," the 39-year-old went on to add.

Dhoni came into bat in the 16th over of the chase against RCB, with CSK having crumbled to 99-7. He struck Krunal Pandya for two sixes and a four off the last three balls of the match to give Chennai fans something to cheer about.

MS Dhoni broke a massive record during CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match

While CSK lost the game to RCB by 50 runs, Dhoni achieved a major individual milestone during the course of his 16-ball cameo. The 43-year-old surpassed Suresh Raina to become the franchise's leading run-getter in the IPL.

Following the game against RCB, Dhoni has 4,699 runs to his name from 236 matches at an average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 139.43. As for Raina, he ended his CSK career with 4,687 runs from 176 matches at an average of 32.32 and a strike rate of 136.88.

