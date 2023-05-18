"Only player who makes Kavya Maran smile" - Twitteri errupt as Heinrich Klaasen hits sensational ton vs RCB

Heinrich Klaasen starred with the bat for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday, May 18.

The right-handed batter slammed a scintillating century, finishing with 104 runs in just 51 balls. Klaasen completed his ton in 49 deliveries, hitting the second-fastest ton by an SRH batter in the league's history.

He reached the three-figure mark with a fantastic 90-meter six down the ground off Harshal Patel's bowling in the 19th over. The South African-born batter was finally dismissed on the fifth ball of the same over.

A number of fans and cricketers took to social media, lauding Heinrich Klaasen for his stunning batting exploits against RCB. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

AB de Villiers @ABdeVilliers17 Unreal knock! What a player. Top 5 best 100’s of the IPL, best this season. Unreal knock! What a player. Top 5 best 100’s of the IPL, best this season.

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Klassen batted with class thruout the season for SRH. Klassen batted with class thruout the season for SRH. 💯 👏

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash #TataIPL #SRHvRCB Klassen’s play against spin is simply sensational…uses the depth of the crease beautifully. Klassen’s play against spin is simply sensational…uses the depth of the crease beautifully. 👏👏 #TataIPL #SRHvRCB

MahaOptimist @VivekMahavadi #SRHvRCB ‍♂️ Heinrich Klaasen, that is the most clinical hitting I have seen recently. You make it look damn simple! While other batters around seem to be playing on a different ground! #IPL2023 Take a bow‍♂️ Heinrich Klaasen, that is the most clinical hitting I have seen recently. You make it look damn simple! While other batters around seem to be playing on a different ground! #SRHvRCB #IPL2023 Take a bow 🙇‍♂️ Heinrich Klaasen, that is the most clinical hitting I have seen recently. You make it look damn simple! While other batters around seem to be playing on a different ground!

Deepak Yadav @DeepakY46929300

#RCBvsSRH #RCBvSRH #SRHVSRCB #RoyalChallengersBangalore #IPLPlayOffs Absolute class from Heinrich Klaasen! Maiden IPL century for him and he showed excellent control with the bat tonight as his straight strokes indicated. A masterful knock where he batted in his own league! Absolute class from Heinrich Klaasen! Maiden IPL century for him and he showed excellent control with the bat tonight as his straight strokes indicated. A masterful knock where he batted in his own league! 💯#RCBvsSRH #RCBvSRH #SRHVSRCB #RoyalChallengersBangalore #IPLPlayOffs https://t.co/QG2Bo5egX0

Usman Shaikh @shaikhusman_7

Kavya Maran

#SRHvRCB . #RCBvsSRH A magnificent 100 from Heinrich Klaasen on a slow pitch,has been arguably the best player of spin this year & what a form he's having.His century was applauded by the entire Hyderabad crowd ,even Virat Kohli could not remain without appreciation.Kavya Maran A magnificent 100 from Heinrich Klaasen on a slow pitch,has been arguably the best player of spin this year & what a form he's having.His century was applauded by the entire Hyderabad crowd ,even Virat Kohli could not remain without appreciation.Kavya Maran#SRHvRCB . #RCBvsSRH https://t.co/W5Paahd4yS

` Frustrated CSKian @kurkureter Dear Heinrich Klaasen



Can you please stop making batting look so easy, it's embarrassing for most other batters in the world.



Thanks Dear Heinrich Klaasen Can you please stop making batting look so easy, it's embarrassing for most other batters in the world.Thanks

Shivani Shukla @iShivani_Shukla Watching Heinrich Klaasen bat is like watching poetry in motion, undoubtedly one of the most visually stunning batters in this IPL season. Watching Heinrich Klaasen bat is like watching poetry in motion, undoubtedly one of the most visually stunning batters in this IPL season.

Shivam🖤 @_Shivam_says HEINRICH KLAASEN... is the only player who makes kavya maran smile HEINRICH KLAASEN... is the only player who makes kavya maran smile ❤️ https://t.co/l3iIHp11a1

🍎 @Dr____Apple

Man played like a wounded beast in a chaos driven team!

#RCBvsSRH No one was more deserving of a century this IPL season than Heinrich KlaasenMan played like a wounded beast in a chaos driven team! No one was more deserving of a century this IPL season than Heinrich KlaasenMan played like a wounded beast in a chaos driven team!#RCBvsSRH

Heinrich Klaasen was roped in by the Hyderabad-based side for ₹5.25 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-action last year. He repaid the faith shown by the team management, mustering 430 runs from 10 innings, including two fifties and a hundred.

SRH post an impressive 186-run total against RCB, thanks to Heinrich Klaasen's masterclass

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to field first in the crucial encounter. The visiting side were off to a great start, sending back SRH's top-order batters early.

However, Heinrich Klaasen shifted the momentum in Hyderabad's favour with an explosive knock. While he didn't receive enough support from the rest of the batters, Harry Brook did chip in with a useful 27*-run cameo towards the back end.

SRH ultimately finished at 186/5 after 20 overs. For RCB, Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 1/17 runs from his full quota of four overs.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Can RCB chase it? 🧐



📸: IPL/JioCinema



#IPL2023 #SRHvsRCB #crickettwitter Klaasen’s century helped SRH reach to a comfortable totalCan RCB chase it? 🧐📸: IPL/JioCinema Klaasen’s century helped SRH reach to a comfortable total 🔥Can RCB chase it? 🧐📸: IPL/JioCinema#IPL2023 #SRHvsRCB #crickettwitter https://t.co/QOGdAkb8ev

Michael Bracewell also bagged two wickets, while Shahbaz Ahmed and Harshal Patel picked up one scalp each.

It is a virtual knockout game for Bangalore as they need two win their remaining two league fixtures to make the cut for the IPL 2023 playoffs.

