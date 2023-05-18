"Only player who makes Kavya Maran smile" - Twitteri errupt as Heinrich Klaasen hits sensational ton vs RCB

Heinrich Klaasen starred with the bat for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday, May 18.
The right-handed batter slammed a scintillating century, finishing with 104 runs in just 51 balls. Klaasen completed his ton in 49 deliveries, hitting the second-fastest ton by an SRH batter in the league's history.
He reached the three-figure mark with a fantastic 90-meter six down the ground off Harshal Patel's bowling in the 19th over. The South African-born batter was finally dismissed on the fifth ball of the same over.
A number of fans and cricketers took to social media, lauding Heinrich Klaasen for his stunning batting exploits against RCB. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:
Heinrich Klaasen was roped in by the Hyderabad-based side for ₹5.25 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-action last year. He repaid the faith shown by the team management, mustering 430 runs from 10 innings, including two fifties and a hundred.
SRH post an impressive 186-run total against RCB, thanks to Heinrich Klaasen's masterclass
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to field first in the crucial encounter. The visiting side were off to a great start, sending back SRH's top-order batters early.
However, Heinrich Klaasen shifted the momentum in Hyderabad's favour with an explosive knock. While he didn't receive enough support from the rest of the batters, Harry Brook did chip in with a useful 27*-run cameo towards the back end.
SRH ultimately finished at 186/5 after 20 overs. For RCB, Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 1/17 runs from his full quota of four overs.
Michael Bracewell also bagged two wickets, while Shahbaz Ahmed and Harshal Patel picked up one scalp each.
It is a virtual knockout game for Bangalore as they need two win their remaining two league fixtures to make the cut for the IPL 2023 playoffs.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.