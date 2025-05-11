“Only he could have pulled that off" - PBKS CEO showers praise on Ricky Ponting for pep talk amidst IPL 2025 suspension

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) CEO Satish Menon was full of praise for former Australian batting stalwart Ricky Ponting, who delivered a pep talk to his team's foreign players to stay back. Menon stated that Ponting could have been the only person to have done it.

Ad

On Thursday, May 8, the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium was halted due to a significant technical failure. Players, support staff, and crowd were escorted safely. Following that, BCCI suspended the league on May 9, with a revised schedule and a restart of the tournament imminent.

In a dialogue with Firstpost, Satish Menon stated that Ponting chose to stay back in Delhi. The Australian legend also spoke to the overseas players and asked them to stay back. Menon said:

Ad

Trending

"It shows Ponting’s character. Only he could have pulled that off. The foreign players are not used to something like this. So, it was natural for them to feel anxious. Led by Stoinis, they all wanted to leave at the earliest, and understandably so. But Ponting has convinced them to stay back which I think is remarkable."

Ad

Punjab Kings are currently fourth in the points table in IPL 2025, amidst league suspension

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants - Source: Getty

Punjab Kings have had an impressive tournament so far. The 2014 losing finalists have played 11 games in the league, registering seven wins, three losses, and one game which ended in a no result due to rain.

So far in the tournament, openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have been stealing the show with the bat in hand. They have scored 487 runs and 417 runs respectively. With the ball, Arshdeep Singh has scalped 16 wickets and leads their wicket-taking charts. Led by Shreyas Iyer, Punjab will be aiming to make it to the knockouts for the first time since 2014.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lavil Saldanha Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.



An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.



Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.



In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25. Know More