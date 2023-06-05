“Oo heroo” – Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel reacts to Rinku Singh’s exotic pictures from Maldives after IPL 2023 success

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fame Rinku Singh is enjoying his trip to the Maldives after a successful Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The batting prodigy made the most of his time off the field, enjoying a sunbath in the Island country.

The 25-year-old recently set the Internet on fire by flaunting his abs and tattoo while enjoying azure blue waters. He chose to wear colorful shorts with a silver chain on his right arm.

Taking to Instagram, Rinku dropped a series of pictures with a picturesque location in the backdrop on Sunday, June 4. He captioned the post:

“Caution: Addictive content ahead.”

What has now caught the attention of the fans is Indian cricketer Shubman Gill’s sister Shahneel Gill’s eye-catching reply to the post. She responded:

“Oo heroo.”

Shahneel Gill's comment on Rinku Singh's post.

For the uninitiated, Shahneel was recently in the limelight for the wrong reason. She was unnecessarily targeted and abused online by insensitive fans. This came after Shubman Gill’s century helped Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last group-stage game and eliminated them from the IPL 2023 playoffs.

Rinku Singh finishes as the highest run-scorer for KKR in IPL 2023

On the professional front, Rinku Singh finished as the highest run-scorer for KKR in IPL 2023. The left-handed batter amassed 474 runs in 14 games at a strike rate of 149.52, including four half-centuries.

The breakthrough came after KKR retained Rinku for Rs 55 lakh by the Knight Riders after scoring 174 runs in seven games during the IPL 2022 campaign. The Uttar Pradesh batter is likely to attract a big deal ahead of IPL 2024. Rinku Singh will also be keen for Team India's call in the T20 format.

474 - RINKU, 2023 (Ave 59.25, SR 149.52)

472 - D Karthik, 2018 (47.20 & 149.84)

436 - Miller, 2022 (87.49 & 146.64)

419 - Pollard, 2013 (46.55 & 150.71)

406 - Russell, 2019 (50.75 & 208.20)



It’s worth mentioning that Rinku smashed five consecutive sixes off GT pacer Yash Dayal when KKR required 28 runs off the last five balls earlier this season. His heroics helped the Knight Riders win the game by three wickets. He continued to finish numerous games for KKR with the bat.

