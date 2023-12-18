"Out-and-out fast bowler who is quick in the air and can bowl at the death and the start" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's potential buys at IPL 2024 auction

Aakash Chopra believes the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to acquire fast bowlers at the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday. He named Gerald Coetzee as one of their potential overseas seam-bowling acquisitions.

CSK released three overseas seamers - Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala and Kyle Jamieson - ahead of the auction. They have a remaining budget of ₹31.4 crore and can buy a maximum of six players, including three foreigners.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Chennai Super Kings might be willing to spend huge bucks to acquire Coetzee. He reasoned (5:55):

"They can buy fast bowlers. The first name that comes to my mind will come in their mind as well because he is a part of the Johannesburg Super Kings. The guy's name is Gerald Coetzee. If they wish to have him, they can even spend 10-14 crore rupees on him."

The former India opener added:

"An out-and-out fast bowler who is quick in the air and can bowl at the death and the start, Gerald Coetzee is a wicket-taker. Although this captain prefers multi-dimensional players, you can make that exception with a fast bowler."

Chopra doesn't see Mitchell Starc playing for the defending champions, highlighting that they didn't used to go for big-ticket players before they acquired Ben Stokes.

The former Kolkata Knight Riders player reckons CSK could show interest in Josh Hazlewood and Lockie Ferguson. He pointed out that the former has done well for the franchise previously but acknowledged that there is no clarity on his availability.

"MS Dhoni can get the underperforming Manish Pandey to deliver" - Aakash Chopra on CSK needing an Indian batter

The Chennai Super Kings need a middle-order replacement for Ambati Rayudu. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra feels the Chennai Super Kings might be interested in acquiring either Manish Pandey or Karun Nair. He elaborated (7:05):

"They have a lot of money and they need an Indian batter. Considering their track record, they might say - 'Aa ja bhai Pandey', that MS Dhoni can get the underperforming Manish Pandey to deliver, or else they can take Karun Nair as well."

The reputed commentator reckons the Chennai-based franchise could look to buy Shahrukh Khan to add some local flavor to their squad. He said:

"There is one Chennai boy who can come in this team. He is Shahrukh Khan. I feel Delhi (Capitals) will try to spend a lot of money to acquire him and Chennai can also do that. However, they are not very gung-ho on this, they don't get obsessed that they need a Chennai boy."

Chopra named Rachin Ravindra as another potential acquisition for CSK. He reasoned that MS Dhoni likes such players and that the New Zealand all-rounder can serve as a backup for both Moeen Ali and Devon Conway.

Poll : Will CSK acquire Gerald Coetzee at the IPL 2024 auction? Yes No 0 votes