"Owned CSK single handedly" - Fans erupt as Adam Zampa shines with three big wickets in RR’s win over CSK in IPL 2023

Adam Zampa shone for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their 32-run win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday (April 27).

The Australian leg-spinner took three crucial wickets - Ruturaj Gaikwad (47 off 29), Devon Conway (8 off 16) and Moeen Ali (23 off 12) - to put CSK on the back foot during their chase. The 31-year-old emerged as the pick of the bowlers for RR, returning with figures of 3-22 in his three overs.

Interestingly, Zampa was a last-minute change, as Trent Boult was ruled out of the game due to a niggle. The spinner grabbed the opportunity with both hands to help RR register back-to-back wins against CSK this season.

Fans on Twitter hailed Zampa for his stunning performance with the ball. One tweeted:

"Zampa owned CSK single handedly"

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Ajofficial @Ajofficial08 @jjv9245 @rajasthanroyals And Irony is Zampa won the match for RR today @jjv9245 @rajasthanroyals And Irony is Zampa won the match for RR today 😂

TakeADeepBreath @DeepTake Zampa is a cutie. Always get the vibe that him & Stoinis are the best ones to have in a team in terms of entertainment value Zampa is a cutie. Always get the vibe that him & Stoinis are the best ones to have in a team in terms of entertainment value 😂

Chandra Shekar @Shekar4266



The Game changer for RR today.

#RRvCSK Zampa gets Moeen, 3rd wicket in the game.The Game changer for RR today. Zampa gets Moeen, 3rd wicket in the game. The Game changer for RR today.#RRvCSK https://t.co/fgWmBFqmrx

Akhil @Urs_akhil_here The most underrated bowler in @rajasthanroyals team is Adam #zampa lines are extremely superb tonight . The most underrated bowler in @rajasthanroyals team is Adam #zampa lines are extremely superb tonight . 👏👏👏

the_maritzburg_mamba @mr_xyz_93 @MUMBaIndiansFan Zampa ek aur over deserve karta tha 🥲 @MUMBaIndiansFan Zampa ek aur over deserve karta tha 🥲

Boria Majumdar @BoriaMajumdar #RRvsCSK Yet again Adam Zampa showing how good he is. Always less talked about but a solid performer in the format Zampa. @RevSportz Yet again Adam Zampa showing how good he is. Always less talked about but a solid performer in the format Zampa. @RevSportz #RRvsCSK

Arsh @YouTubeFELIX2

Is Sanju wanted Yashasvi to get the MOTM

Not good @rajasthanroyals Why not Zampa bowling his last over he's take 3 wickets have a chance to take 4,5 wickets and win MOTMIs Sanju wanted Yashasvi to get the MOTMNot good @rajasthanroyals Why not Zampa bowling his last over he's take 3 wickets have a chance to take 4,5 wickets and win MOTMIs Sanju wanted Yashasvi to get the MOTM Not good

Earlier, RR scored 202-5, batting first.

“I watched Theekshana” – Adam Zampa on how he used conditions to his favour against CSK

Adam Zampa said that he watched CSK bowler Maheesh Theekshana getting help from the surface, so he bowled quicker in the air than usual to make the most of the conditions.

On the post-match show, Zampa said:

“We have been under the pump for the last couple of days. The boys put up an amazing total on a pretty tricky pitch. To get a couple of wickets was a nice feeling. I watched Theekshana, a little bit of extra pace and a little bit shorter than usual. Hopefully, the ball skids on a bit and does its job.”

Adam Zampa also lauded Yashashvi Jaiswal for his quickfire 77 off 43 at the top and Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15)'s finishing touches to lift RR’s total to over 200. The Australian said:

“Young players, both great to watch (on Jaiswal and Jurel). We have seen them do what they did throughout the competition. I have been playing cricket for a long time, mentally ready and prepared for whoever you are playing against. Train a little bit, and enjoy the poolside.”

RR next play five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday (April 30).

