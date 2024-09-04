"Paaji agar aaj bataunga na, yeh kabhi nahi seekhega" - Harbhajan Singh recalls MS Dhoni letting Shardul Thakur rectify mistakes on his own

While revealing an incident recently, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has unraveled yet another layer of MS Dhoni's leadership philosophy. The former wicketkeeper batter led Team India and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) extensively, winning regular silverware to be considered one of the greats of the game.

Speaking on the 'Find a Way with Taruwar Kohli' podcast, Harbhajan recalled an instance when he was part of the IPL franchise CSK during the twilight years of his career. All-rounder Shardul Thakur was being hit for boundaries in a contest against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

When Harbhajan asked Dhoni why he was not intervening and advising the bowler, the CSK captain suggested that spoonfeeding wouldn't help Thakur in the long run.

"I remember a game we were playing for CSK. I was fielding at the short fine leg and MS Dhoni was keeping. Shardul Thakur was bowling and the first ball, Kane Williamson hit him down the ground for a boundary. Next ball, same length and Williamson played the same shot. I went to MS and asked him to tell Shardul to try and bowl different length," Harbhajan Singh said . (15:10)

"MS said to me, 'Paaji agar aaj bataunga na, yeh kabhi nahi seekhega (If I will tell him now, then he will never learn). Let him learn by himself.' His thought process was that when Shardul will get hit for boundaries, he will learn it quickly. That was MS Dhoni's way," he added.

Shardul Thakur has earned a reputation for being erratic with his bowling areas at times, which has led to his economy being on the higher side. However, some of his best moments have come while playing under MS Dhoni for CSK. He played a crucial role in CSK's title win in the 2021 season, finishing with 21 wickets at an economy of 8.81.

A lot of players have lauded Dhoni in the past for the freedom he gives to express themselves, as well as the ensuing advice when things do not go according to plan.

"He has always prioritized team goals over individuals" - Harbhajan Singh on MS Dhoni

Harbhajan Singh played for CSK from 2018 to 2020. While he featured regularly in his first two seasons, the off-spinner did not make a single appearance in the 2020 edition, and was eventually released. The 44-year-old has also played under Dhoni's leadership across formats in national colors.

On the same podcast, Harbhajan Singh shed light on what makes MS Dhoni a natural leader, saying his attributes and philosophies have played a huge role in CSK's success.

"He is very calm, which is a huge deal. Secondly, he is very clear what he wants. And third, his own ability to win games reflects on the team as well. These are three very important things Dhoni does. Also, he ensures a great team environment is maintained. No one is treated like a biggie or a kid at the same time. What he has done matters. He is always prioritised team goals over individuals. I think that's what made CSK a special team," Harbhajan Singh elaborated. (1:15:37)

With retired players reportedly being considered 'uncapped' players in the IPL's retention scheme of things, there is a high chance that Dhoni might feature in the next edition of the tournament.

