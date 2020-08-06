'Pakistan always talks with jealousy' - Madan Lal on cricketers speaking 'without thinking' against the IPL

Former Indian seam bowler Madan Lal has hit out at Pakistan cricketers for speaking with jealousy against the IPL. He mentioned that the decision to postpone the T20 World Cup was taken by the ICC and Cricket Australia, and that the BCCI had nothing to do with it.

Madan Lal expressed his views on some of the Pakistan cricketers' recent statements against the IPL during an interaction on Sports Tak.

Madan Lal was asked his opinion on the Pakistan cricketers who rated the IPL as the biggest league in the world when they were part of the commentary panel of the tournament, but were now saying that it could break the entire world.

The 1983 World Cup-winning medium-pacer responded that a significant number of Pakistan players don't think before making any statements.

"The Pakistan cricketers, a lot of them don't think at all before they speak. How has India got the World Cup postponed?"

#ShoaibAkhtar #IPL #BCCI



'Let T20 World Cup go to hell': Shoaib Akhtar blames BCCI for T20 WC postponement to fit in IPLhttps://t.co/W7DRVMZpyv pic.twitter.com/9tMyfRH4Xb — IndiaTVSports (@IndiaTVSports) July 23, 2020

Madan Lal observed that the BCCI played no role in getting the T20 World Cup postponed, as it was a decision taken by the ICC and Cricket Australia considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation across the world.

"Firstly COVID-19 was around and T20 World Cup is a different type of tournament. Considering the absence of crowd and sponsorship issues, ICC and Cricket Australia have taken the decision to postpone it, which is a good decision."

Madan Lal's views on the staging of the IPL

Madan Lal commended the BCCI for planning the IPL from September onwards

Madan Lal lauded the BCCI's decision to stage the IPL in the September-November window, one that had already been thought of based on the available dates.

"The IPL was always going to happen. We had already thought of organising the IPL in September-October depending on the available dates. So we have planned the IPL according to that which is a very good thing."

The 69-year-old acknowledged that the Asia Cup could have probably been held but blamed Pakistan cricketers for always carrying a feeling of envy.

"Yes, probably the Asia Cup could have happened. But Pakistan always talks with jealousy. You should not talk with jealousy, you should think before you speak."

Madan Lal advised Pakistan cricketers to speak positively about restoring cricketing ties with India, rather than vitiating the atmosphere with thoughtless statements.

"They should think how we can improve our relations so that cricket can keep continuing, but always there is some or the other player who comes and says something and the whole matter goes awry."

The IPL is planned to be staged in the UAE from September 19 to November 10, which is a window created due to the postponement of the T20 World Cup that was supposed to be held in Australia.