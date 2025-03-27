Pat Cummins hits 3 sixes in his first 3 balls before perishing on the next delivery during SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 clash [Watch] 

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins played a handy cameo with the bat during the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday, March 27. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad played host to the contest.

Ad

The hosts batted first after losing the toss. Unlike their previous match against RR, SRH kept losing wickets at regular intervals as their batters kept trying to play ultra-aggressively. Travis Head (47), Nitish Kumar Reddy (32), Heinrich Klaasen (26), and Aniket Verma (36) got starts, but none could convert them. This dented the Hyderabad team's chances of posting a 200-plus total.

Pat Cummins walked in to bat in the 17th over after the departure of Aniket Varma. He smashed the last two balls of the over for sixes against Shardul Thakur as soon as he got the strike. Cummins then hit Avesh Khan for another six on the second ball of the 18th over before perishing immediately, trying for another boundary.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the three big hits in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

SRH went on to score 190/9 in 20 overs after a brilliant bowling performance from LSG. Shardul Thakur picked up four wickets and led the charge for the Super Giants with the ball.

"Winning in the game is important for me" - LSG pacer Shardul Thakur after 1st innings of IPL 2025 clash vs SRH

At the mid-innings break, Shardul Thakur reflected on his feelings after being unsold in the mega auction and then performing magnificently for LSG after coming in late as a replacement. He said: (via Cricbuzz)

Ad

"I feel all these things happen in cricket. It was a bad day for me in the auction (I didn't get picked by any franchise). LSG was the one who approached me first due to the injuries to their bowlers, so it was always on the cards.

He continued:

"I had to accept it with Zaheer Khan around. You have to go through such things (ups and downs) in cricket. Winning in the game is important for me. I don't look at the wickets or runs column. I want to create an impact and a match winning performance. The batters are coming hard at the bowlers, why not the bowlers go hard at them, that was our plan against SRH. They have been scoring heavily on flat pitches."

At the time of writing, LSG reached 96/1 in seven overs in the chase of 191.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback