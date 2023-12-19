PBKS secure Harshal Patel's services for ₹11.75 crore at the IPL 2024 Auction

Indian seamer Harshal Patel has been roped in by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a sum of ₹11.75 crore at the ongoing 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction in Dubai. It is a slight increase from the amount he bagged during the 2022 mega-auction when the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought him.

Harshal was released by the three-time finalists after the 2023 season. The 33-year-old boasts valuable experience as a death bowler in the IPL, claiming 111 wickets in 92 matches at an economy rate of 8.59.

His incredible IPL 2021 campaign with RCB, where he won the Purple Cap with 32 wickets, led to a national call-up as well. Harshal has represented India in 25 T20Is so far, picking up 29 wickets at an economy rate of 9.18.

The right-arm pacer endured a poor IPL 2023 season, particularly struggling at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He took 14 wickets at an economy rate of 9.66.

Harshal Patel will form an interesting death-bowling partnership with Arshdeep Singh and Sam Curran at PBKS

PBKS ₹arguably make a solid case for having one of the best death-bowling line-ups, with the likes of Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, and Nathan Ellis in their ranks.

Harshal will also find PBKS' home venue, the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, better suited to his skillset, considering the bigger boundary size when compared to the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The seamer was recently part of the Haryana squad that won the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. He claimed figures of 3-47 in the final against Rajasthan and picked up a total of 19 wickets from 10 matches, including a five-wicket haul against Mizoram.

Click here to get all the Live updates from the IPL 2024 auction.

Did PBKS overpay for Harshal Patel at the IPL 2024 mini-auction? Let us know what you think.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.