PBKS vs DC (24/5): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. DC thus ended their mixed campaign on a high, registering their first win in the tournament since April 22. For PBKS, their three-match winning streak came to an end. They now need to win their last league match and hope other results go their way for a top two berth.

Sent into bat by DC, PBKS put up 206-8 on the board. Delhi then came up with an impressive effort in the chase to go past the total in 19.3 overs. For a change, DC got off to decent start with the bat as KL Rahul (35 off 21) and Faf du Plessis (23 off 15) added 55 in 5.3 overs.

Both the openers perished in quick succession. However, Sediqullah Atal (22 off 16) chipped in with a handy cameo. Karun Nair (44 off 27) and Sameer Rizvi (58* off 25) then featured in a defining fourth-wicket stand of 62. Nair celebrated his comeback to the Test team with a blazing innings. He took on Praveen Dubey in the 11th over and clubbed him for four consecutive fours.

Rizvi struck three fours and five sixes in his wonderful knock, ensuring DC did not suffer even after Harpreet Brar knocked over Nair. The youngster raced to his half-century off only 22 balls and brought up the winning runs in style, sweeping a full delivery from Marcus Stoinis for a maximum.

Shreyas, Stoinis help PBKS post 206-8

Batting first, PBKS lost Priyansh Arya for six as he top-edged a pull off Mustafizur Rahman (3-33). Prabhsimran Singh (28 off 18) and Josh Inglis (32 off 12) looked dangerous during their brief stay at the crease, but both batters perished to leg spinner Vipraj Nigam (2-38).

Expand Tweet

Nehal Wadhera (16) and Shashank Singh (11) could not repeat their exploits from the previous match, but skipper Shreyas Iyer (53 off 34) played yet another captain's knock. His fine innings ended when he top-edged one from Kuldeep Yadav. Marcus Stoinis (44* off 16), however, provided the finishing touches, clobbering three fours and four sixes.

PBKS vs DC: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Mustafizur claimed three wickets for Delhi, while Vipraj and Kuldeep finished with two each. In the chase, Rizvi scored a stunning fifty, while Nair contributed a crucial 44 off 27.

For PBKS, Shreyas and Stoinis excelled with the bat. With the ball, left-arm spinner Brar claimed two wickets.

Rizvi was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock.

