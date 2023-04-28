PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have won the toss and chose to field first against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Friday, April 28.

Much to the delight of PBKS fans, regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan has fully recovered and is leading the side. Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza also made his way into the playing XI in place of Matthew Short. LSG, on the other hand, have fielded the same side that lost to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous outing.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Mohit Rathee, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, and Harpreet Brar.

Lucknow Super Giants: Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, and Mark Wood.

Speaking at the toss, Punjab skipper Shikhar Dhawan revealed that his shoulder is much better now. He also asserted that PBKS will look to win most of their remaining seven games.

"Going to bowl. Shoulder is much better - painfree now. We're quite happy. Have got seven matches ahead, and looking to win most of them. Two changes - Short is out, Raza comes in. And a fast bowler will make his debut," Dhawan said.

LSG skipper KL Rahul, meanwhile, insisted that dew will have a significant impact in the second half of the match.

"Motivation remains the same wherever I play. But yeah, lot more familiar with these conditions. Looks like a good wicket. Dew does become a factor, that's why teams opt to bowl. Same team," Rahul said.

PBKS vs LSG Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, and Yash Thakur.

Punjab Kings: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, and Arshdeep Singh.

