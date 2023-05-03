PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match

Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss and chose to field first against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 46th match of IPL 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday, May 3.

PBKS made one change to their side, bringing in Matthew Short in place of out-of-form fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. MI, meanwhile, will miss the services of Riley Meredith, with Akash Madwal replacing the Aussie pacer.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Mumbai Indians: Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, and Tristan Stubbs.

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, and Shivam Singh.

Speaking at the toss, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma joked about his decision to bowl first, before admitting that they wanted to stick to their strength of chasing.

"I asked Shikhar Dhawan what to do," Rohit stated. "He said bowl first, so we will bowl first. It's a good pitch, we have chased down targets pretty well, so will stick to our strength. You always want to have a score in front of you on such pitches. It's important to keep the balance, we have played enough IPL games, things can change quickly."

"You can see how tight the table is. It's important to focus on what we can do as a team. It's all about coming fresh into the game and try to execute your plans. We have one change, Merdith is injured. Akash Madwal is in," he added.

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, predicted that the wicket won't change much throughout the game.

"We would have bowled first. I feel the wicket looks good, it's not dry, won't change much," Dhawan stated. "It's good to bat first and post a big total, looking forward to it. We keep the energy calm and relaxed. Mentally you need to be relaxed, as a leader I need to make sure of it. Short is in, Rabada is out."

PBKS vs MI Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, and Arshad Khan.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, and Arshdeep Singh.

