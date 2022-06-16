PCB seek discussion with other cricket boards following IPL's stamp of authority on the next FTP cycle - Reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) reportedly wishes to hold a discussion with the other cricketing boards after the Indian Premier League (IPL) is said to have been granted two-and-a-half months from the next Future Tours Programme (FTP) cycle.

The presence of the competition in the ICC's calendar will allow maximum player participation as it is unlikely that any other tour will be scheduled within that time frame.

Arfa Feroz Zake @ArfaSays_ PCB should indeed raise voice in ICC meeting scheduled in July regarding two and a half month planned window of IPL by BCCI. Other cricket boards might be happy as their cricketers are involved in IPL but definately window of international cricket will be damaged of Pakistan. PCB should indeed raise voice in ICC meeting scheduled in July regarding two and a half month planned window of IPL by BCCI. Other cricket boards might be happy as their cricketers are involved in IPL but definately window of international cricket will be damaged of Pakistan.

While expressing their delight at the prospect of money coming into the sport, the PCB claimed they have reservations about the new proposal. According to a PCB source, the presence of the the IPL on the FTP calendar could hinder several international bilateral series.

Claiming that they wish to discuss the matter during the next ICC board meeting, the PCB source said:

"The ICC board meeting will be held during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July and this matter will probably be discussed there."

The PCB official added:

"Mr Jay Shah has said the BCCI is committed to international bilateral cricket but with so many leagues cropping up and the IPL planning expansion this has to be discussed among the cricket boards."

The Indian tournament's potential entry into the next FTP cycle comes on the back of its huge success in the media rights auction. The broadcast rights for the cash-rich league were sold for a whopping ₹48,390 crore earlier this week.

Pakistani players have not been involved in the IPL since 2008

Tensions between the two neighbouring nations seeped into the cricketing world following the infamous 26/11 attack in Mumbai.

While players like Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi and Sohail Tanvir were integral parts of their respective franchises in the inaugural season of the league in 2008, their participation was banned following the tragedy.

Ever since, players from Pakistan have not had the opportunity to enter their name for the auction as well.

Udit @udit_buch IPL 2008 was the best in terms of international players quality, almost every country had players in different IPL teams including Pakistan and there was no Aussie bias and such things. IPL 2008 was the best in terms of international players quality, almost every country had players in different IPL teams including Pakistan and there was no Aussie bias and such things.

The PCB recently made their own pitch to the ICC in the form of a quadrangular series involving England, India and Australia as well. However, the proposal was unanimously rejected by the ICC.

The two-and-a-half month window in the FTP and reported overseas friendlies are a few of the traits in the changing dynamic of cricket as we know it. It is to be noted that the current FTP cycle ends with the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

