People say 'hota hai' even when I drop catches, appreciation feels good: Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is undoubtedly one of the best, if not the best, fielders in international cricket currently. The all-rounder said on Sunday that he feels 'good' when he is appreciated for his efforts on the field, admitting that even if he makes a mistake, people don't criticize him and simply say 'hota hai, it happens'.

Ravindra Jadeja's this image has been built on the back of innumerable game-changing run-outs and catches, the credit for which often goes to his razor-sharp anticipation skills. Jadeja observed that anticipation is the difference between 'easy' catches for him and 'blinders' for other fielders. He added that his skills are nothing but a combination of experience and alertness.

"I know my anticipation is very good in a match situation. I don’t know what others think about before the ball comes, but personally, after playing so many years, I know what the release shot of different batsmen is. And I can tell from how he is playing, where the ball is going to go. I have that extra fraction of a second and I move there quickly. So, at times, you will see me getting into positions and take ‘easy’ catches, but I know if it were someone else, it would have been a blinder as he hasn’t moved across quickly in anticipation," Ravindra Jadeja told The Indian Express.

"It does feel good when I am appreciated for my fielding, they might not see my hard work, but they know it. When I drop catches also, people don’t criticize, it’s more like, ‘hota hai, it happens’," he added.

According to CricViz's Fielding metrics, Ravindra Jadeja has saved 41 runs in this World Cup - nobody has saved more. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/91IkXPqHsU — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 10, 2019

Playing for the Chennai Super Kings, Ravindra Jadeja grabbed the joint-most (8) catches in the first half of the IPL 2021. Jadeja also ranks first in the list of most runouts affected by a fielder in IPL history with a whopping 24 dismissals.

"I work a lot on it, else my shoulders won’t have lasted long" - Ravindra Jadeja

When asked to reveal the 'secret' of his ability, Ravindra Jadeja said it was a combination of his father's genes and a lot of diligence. The 32-year-old claimed that had he not worked as hard as he has, his shoulders would have given up by now. Jadeja also attributed his success to childhood coach Mahendra Singh Chauhan.

"You must ask my papa (laughs). I have his genes. Some of it is natural. Lots of hard work with shoulder exercises, gym, practice. It’s not all-natural for me. I work a lot on it else, my shoulders won’t have lasted long. It’s been 12-13 years but I have maintained my shoulder. I bowl a lot too. I train well and know how to take care. My coach Mahendra Singh Chauhan in Jamnagar would make us run and field; only then you can bat. In the first four years, I would only field a lot. He would seem stern, doesn’t show expressions but he is very helpful. He was very good," concluded Jadeja.

Ravindra Jadeja will be seen in action in the World Test Championship final in Southampton from June 18.

