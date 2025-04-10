Phil Salt smashes two sixes and three boundaries off Mitchell Starc in sensational 30-run over during RCB vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Phil Salt went all guns blazing against Mitchell Starc in their IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, April 10. The right-handed batter smashed two sixes and three boundaries off Starc, who leaked 30 runs in his second over of the contest.

The brilliant batting display came in the third over of RCB’s innings. Salt began the over with a six over mid-on and followed it up with a hat-trick of boundaries. The English batter then got a six over the keeper’s head, making the most of a free-hit delivery. He took a single off the fifth delivery and Virat Kohli summed the over with a leg-bye boundary.

Watch the videos below:

Phil Salt, who was bought for INR 11.50 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, has been impressive for RCB this season. The 28-year-old previously hit 56 (31) and 32 (16) against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), respectively.

Phil Salt falls prey to run out after a blistering knock in the RCB vs DC IPL 2025 encounter

Phil Salt fell prey to an unfortunate run-out dismissal in the IPL 2025 match between RCB and DC. The right-handed batter set off for a quick single before being sent back by Virat Kohli from the non-striker’s end in the fourth over.

He slipped as he turned back with no chance of getting back, and Vipraj Nigam produced an accurate throw to wicketkeeper KL Rahul, who completed the formalities. Salt perished for 37 runs off 17 balls, hitting three maximums and four boundaries.

At the time of writing, RCB were 66/2 after 6.2 overs, with Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar at the crease.

The Bengaluru-based franchise will be looking to register their first win at home ground after losing to the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their first game at the venue this season. They are coming on the back of a 12-run win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last game. The Rajat Patidar-led side have three wins in four games with away wins in Kolkata, Chennai, and Mumbai.

On the other hand, Axar Patel’s DC have registered a hat-trick of wins in their first three games.

Follow the RCB vs DC IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

