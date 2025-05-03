"Pichli baar kya bola tha? Strike rate?" - Fans troll Sanjay Manjrekar after Virat Kohli's explosive knock in RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Virat Kohli played a blistering knock in the team's IPL 2025 contest against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday, May 3. The ace batter scored 62 runs off 33 deliveries after RCB were asked to bat first.

He struck five sixes and as many fours during his entertaining innings, finishing with a fantastic strike rate of 187.88. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar faced the wrath of Kohli fans following the explosive knock.

A few fans highlighted that the cricketer-turned-commentator took indirect digs at the former RCB skipper's strike rate throughout the season. He recently shared a list of the top batters of the season, according to him, on X, in which he snubbed Kohli due to his strike rate.

After Kohli responded to the strike rate chatter with a quick-fire half-century, Manjrekar was subjected to heavy trolling on social media. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"What if Sanjay Manjrekar is actually a kattar Kohli fan like us, who just wants to see him at his best? Maybe he knows his idol peaks when he tweets nonsense and he does it knowingly, ready to take all the bullets," wrote a fan.

"Virat Kohli is not hitting sixes but giving slaps to Sanjay Manjrekar for running vile agenda against him," posted a fan.

"Sanjay Manjrekar will be hiding after seeing Virat Kohli strike rate today," remarked another.

"Virat kohli completes 50 in 29 balls. Sanjay Manjrekar crying from inside by watching Virat's Strike rate," chimed in yet another.

Kohli was dismissed in the 12th over of the innings. He was caught at backward point by Khaleel Ahmed off left-arm pacer Sam Curran's bowling. The 36-year-old is now the highest run-getter of the season, with 505 runs across 11 innings at a strike rate of 143.46.

"Easy to talk about 200 plus strike rates" - Virat Kohli's brother slams Sanjay Manjrekar amid IPL 2025

Virat Kohli's brother Vikas has criticized Sanjay Manjrekar for indirectly questioning the RCB star's strike rate in IPL 2025. Vikas pointed out that Manjrekar himself had an underwhelming ODI strike rate of 64.31 in his career.

Taking a dig at Manjrekar, Vikas wrote on Threads:

"Mr sanjay majrekar Career odi strike rate : 64.31. Easy to talk about 200 plus strike rates."

Kohli now has the most 500-plus run seasons for a batter in the IPL. He has crossed the 500-run mark in eight editions, going past David Warner's record of seven seasons.

