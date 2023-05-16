[Picture] “Daughters are a true blessing” – Ambati Rayudu welcomes newborn baby with a heartwarming post

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) senior batter Ambati Rayudu welcomed her newborn daughter with a heartwarming post on Tuesday, May 16.

The 37-year-old shared a picture of the newborn baby with his elder daughter with the caption.

“Daughters are a true blessing..”

CSK reshared the post with a heart-touching message that read:

“Two folds the Super dad joy. Congratulations Rayudu and Family.”

Reacting to the post, CSK teammate Shivam Dube replied:

“Congratulations bhai and family,” while tagging Ambati Rayudu

For the uninitiated, Rayudu tied the knot with college sweetheart Chennupalli Vidya on Valentine’s Day in 2009. The couple welcomed their first daughter in July 2020.

On the professional front, Ambati Rayudu has been abysmal with the bat in the ongoing IPL 2023 so far, scoring 122 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 127.08.

The right-handed batter will now look to return to form in CSK’s last group-stage game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday, May 20.

Ambati Rayudu’s CSK placed second in IPL 2023 points table

The Chennai Super Kings are currently placed second in the latest IPL 2023 points table with seven wins in 13 games, including a no result against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). They now have 15 points and can reach a maximum of 17 to ensure a playoff berth.

CSK will now look to beat DC and qualify for the playoffs in their bid to lift their fifth IPL trophy in what is rumored to be MS Dhoni’s last IPL season.

The Super Kings, who recently played their last group-stage game in Chennai, can return to the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the knockout matches.

Chennai will host the first two qualifiers on May 23 and 24, while the Eliminator and IPL 2023 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 26 and 28, respectively.

Poll : 0 votes