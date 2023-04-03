[Picture] “Golden memories” – Sanath Jayasuriya poses with 1996 World Cup Man of the Series Car

Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya shared a memorable moment from his cricket career on Monday, April 3.

The 53-year-old can be seen posing with the 1996 World Cup Man of the Series Car (Audi).

He captioned the post:

“Golden Memories: 27 years for the 1996 World Cup Man of the Series Car.”

For the uninitiated, Sri Lanka beat Australia by seven wickets in the final to lift their maiden ICC ODI World Cup in 1996 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Jayasuriya won the Man of the Series award for his 221 runs and seven wickets in the tournament.

Besides winning the World Cup, Jayasuriya enjoyed a prolific career, scoring 13,430, 6,973, and 629 runs in 445 ODIs, 110 Tests and 31 T20Is, respectively. The southpaw hit 42 international centuries and three double tons in Tests. The spin all-rounder also scalped 323, 98 and 19 wickets in ODIs, Tests and T20Is.

Jayasuriya also represented Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 768 runs in 30 games, which includes a ton. He also picked up 13 wickets in the T20 league.

Aravinda de Silva helped Sri Lanka beat Australia by seven wickets in the 1996 World Cup final

A clinical batting from Aravinda de Silva helped Sri Lanka beat Australia by seven wickets in the 1996 World Cup summit clash. The right-hander remained unbeaten on 107 as they chased down 242 with 28 balls to spare. Asanka Gurusinha and captain Arjun Ranatunga also contributed 65 and 47*, respectively.

For the Aussies, Paul Reiffel and Damien Fleming took one wicket apiece.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo #OnThisDay in 1996, Aravinda de Silva dazzled in Sri Lanka's march to a maiden World Cup title in Lahore #OnThisDay in 1996, Aravinda de Silva dazzled in Sri Lanka's march to a maiden World Cup title in Lahore 🏆 https://t.co/Uok5hHT3jn

Earlier, Australia posted 241/7 in their allotted 50 overs after being asked to bat, courtesy of captain Mark Taylor’s 74 and Ricky Ponting’s 45. Michael Bevan also contributed 36*.

For Sri Lanka, Aravinda de Silva emerged as the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 3/42. Chaminda Vaas, Muttiah Muralidaran, Kumar Dharamsena and Sanath Jayasuriya took one wicket each.

Eighteen years later, SL won their first-ever T20 World Cup (2014) under Lasith Malinga by defeating Team India by six wickets in Dhaka.

