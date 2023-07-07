[Picture] MS Dhoni snapped in Ranchi on his 42nd birthday

Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 42 years old today (July 7, 2023). The legendary cricketer is known for his unmatched contributions to Indian cricket and using his ice cool brain during the pressure moments in a game.

Coming from a modest background, Dhoni took the Indian cricket team to new heights. During his captaincy, the Men in Blue lifted three ICC titles – T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011, and Champions Trophy 2013. Surprisingly, Team India is yet to win an ICC trophy since then.

Dhoni, who keeps it simple, was snapped in his hometown Ranchi wearing a grey colored T-shirt with matching shorts and sneakers on his 42nd birthday.

As a player, Dhoni amassed 17,266 runs in 538 international matches at an average of 44.96, including 16 tons and 18 half-centuries. The wicketkeeper-batter is only the fifth Indian player to complete 10,000 runs in ODIs, only behind Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly.

He also inflicted 829 dismissals during his illustrious career, including 195 stumpings and 634 catches, only behind Mark Boucher (998 dismissals) and Adam Gilchrist (905).

Dhoni, also called ‘captain cool’ is the most successful Indian skipper in white-ball cricket. In ODIs, he guided the Men in Blue to 110 wins in 200 games at a win percentage of 55 percent. In T20Is, he led India to 41 wins in 72 matches at a win percentage of 56.94.

The Ranchi-born cricketer also helped Team India win 27 out of 60 Tests from 2008 to 2014.

MS Dhoni guides CSK to fifth IPL in 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni recently led his team to their fifth IPL trophy as they beat Gujarat Titans in a thriller by five wickets in the final. They are now the joint-most successful team in the T20 tournament with five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI).

MS Dhoni is the most successful captain in IPL, leading his team to 133 wins in 226 matches at a win percentage of 58.84 during his stints with CSK and now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants.

The wicketkeeper-batter is the only seventh batter to complete 5,000 runs in the T20 league. He also holds the record for most dismissals in the league – 180 in 250 matches, including 42 stumpings and 138 catches.

