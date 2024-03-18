[Picture] “Super special moment” – CSK's Ravindra Jadeja poses with snapshot of MS Dhoni lifting him after last year's final ahead of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently reminisced about the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final, where he finished off things in style to guide the MS Dhoni-led side to their fifth trophy in the T20 extravaganza.

On Monday, March 18, Jadeja shared a picture of CSK’s art gallery in front of the iconic snapshot of Dhoni lifting him after CSK won the 2023 edition of the tournament.

The 35-year-old captioned his Instagram post:

“Super special moment."

The picture holds significance as Dhoni was in a never-seen-before avatar after the nerve-wreaking final.

For the unversed, Jadeja (15 runs off six balls) hit a six and a four off the last two balls against Mohit Sharma when CSK needed 10 runs off the final two balls against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The thrilling encounter lasted over two days, including reserve day, due to rain.

Jadeja, who has been playing for CSK since 2012 (barring the 2016 and 2017 seasons when the Super Kings were banned for two years), was retained for INR 16 crore ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

Ravindra Jadeja only cricketer with 150-plus wickets and 2500+ runs in IPL

Ravindra Jadeja is the only cricketer with 150-plus wickets and 2500+ runs in the Indian cash-rich league. The left-arm spinner has scalped 152 wickets in 197 innings at an economy rate of 7.60. With the bat, he has amassed 2692 runs in 173 innings at a strike rate of 128.61, including two half-centuries.

Last year, Jadeja bagged 20 wickets in 16 matches at an economy rate of 7.56. He also amassed 190 runs at a strike rate of 142.86.

The Saurashtra-born all-rounder was last seen in action during the recent five-match home Test series against England. He scalped 19 wickets in four Tests and scored 232 runs in six innings, including a century and a fifty.

Jadeja will get the support of new signings, including New Zealand all-rounders Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell, with the bat and the ball in the IPL 2024 season.

Defending champions CSK will begin their IPL 2024 campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 22.