Virat Kohli hailed Ravindra Jadeja for his all-round heroics as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in a last-ball thriller to lift their fifth IPL trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday, May 29.

The former India captain, who is currently in England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, labeled Jadeja a "champion" and dropped a heart emoji for CSK captain MS Dhoni. The post came after Jadeja hit a six and four when the Super Kings needed 10 runs off the last two balls as they chased down 171 runs in 15 overs in a rain-impacted fixture.

Virat Kohli wrote on his Instagram story:

“What a champion @ravindra.jadeja. Well done CSK, and a special mention to @mahi7781.”

MS Dhoni lifted Ravindra Jadeja after CSK beat GT to lift IPL 2023 trophy.

Virat Kohli is a huge Dhoni fan and often speaks highly of the former Indian captain under whom he won the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

Ravindra Jadeja finishes off in style as CSK beat GT in IPL 2023 final

Chennai Super Kings put in a clinical batting display as they beat Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL 2023 final on Monday. Opener Devon Conway starred with the bat, scoring 47 off 25 balls, while Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 32 off 21 deliveries.

Ajinkya Rahane (27 off 13 balls), Ruturaj Gaikwad (26 off 16 balls), and Ambati Rayudu (19 off 8 balls) chipped in with important contributions. Ravindra Jadeja then provided the final flourish, hitting an unbeaten 15 off six balls.

For GT, Mohit Sharma bagged three wickets, while Noor Ahmed scalped a couple at an economy rate of 5.67.

Earlier, Sai Sudharsan’s 96 off 47 balls helped GT post 214/4 after being asked to bat. Wriddhiman Saha also starred with the bat with 54 off 39 deliveries. Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya chipped in with scores of 39 (20) and 21*(12), respectively.

For CSK, Matheesha Pathirana picked up two wickets, while Jadeja and Deepak Chahar took one apiece.

