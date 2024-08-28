[Picture] Zaheer Khan joins LSG as mentor ahead of IPL 2025 retentions

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday (August 28) confirmed Zaheer Khan's recruitment as the new mentor of the team. The former India cricketer filled the role that went void after current India head coach Gautam Gambhir joined defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as a mentor last year.

Zaheer was previously associated with Mumbai Indians (MI) from 2018 and 2022. He worked as a director of cricket before becoming head of global development. During his term, the Rohit Sharma-led side won back-to-trophies in 2019 and 2020.

Sharing a picture of Zaheer Khan with LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka on Instagram, the team's official handle wrote:

“Welcome to the Super Giants family.”

Take a look:

As per ESPNCricinfo, Zaheer might also fill in as LSG’s bowling coach after Morne Morkel left the bowling coach's role. The 45-year-old is also likely to be involved in scouting and player-development program off-season.

Apart from Zaheer, the Super Giants’ coaching setup comprises Lance Klusener and Adam Voges as assistant coaches. Justin Langer replaced Andy Flower as head coach ahead of IPL 2024 season. The KL Rahul-led side failed to qualify for playoffs last season due to poor net run rate (NRR).

“Muskuraiye, hum ab Lucknow mein hain” – Zaheer Khan reacts to his appointment as LSG mentor

Zaheer Khan further confirmed his appointment as LSG’s new mentor by announcing it in style. In a welcome video by the franchise on X, he said:

“Muskuraiye, hum ab Lucknow mein hain (Smile! I am now in Lucknow).”

Expand Tweet

As a player, Zaheer Khan has represented India in 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is, picking up 597 wickets across formats, only behind former captain Kapil Dev (687 wickets in 356 games) among pacers. The 45-year-old had played a big role in helping the Men in Blue lift the 2011 ODI World Cup trophy. The left-arm pacer was the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside Shahid Afridi, picking up 21 scalps in nine games.

In the IPL, Zaheer was part of MI, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Delhi Daredevils. He scalped 102 wickets in 100 matches.

