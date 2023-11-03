[Pictures] Bollywood celebs click photos with MS Dhoni at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash

India’s most decorated cricket captain MS Dhoni attended Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday at Mannat in Mumbai on Thursday, November 2.

The legend opted for a black suit and sported his long hair during the birthday party. Bollywood celebrities flocked to click pictures with him at the event.

The first picture was shared by Fauzia Adeel Butt, Producer and CEO of FAB Entertainment. Later, Singer Mika Singh, actor Sanjay Kapoor, and other B-Town celebrities shared photos with Dhoni.

Take a look:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Dhoni skipped the 2023 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to attend Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday party. The cricketer is also a producer and owns Dhoni Entertainment Private Limited, founded in 2019. According to Youstory.com, the rapidly growing business is estimated to be over ₹800 crore.

On the other hand, the Men in Blue won the one-sided affair by a whopping 302 runs. The match was touted as a repeat of the 2011 World Cup final, where Dhoni led India to their only second trophy. The cricketer last attended the India vs New Zealand match in January earlier this year.

“Pyjama bech ke bhi kharid loon” – When Shah Rukh Khan wanted to MS Dhoni at IPL auction

Shah Rukh Khan is a huge fan of MS Dhoni and wanted to buy him at IPL auctions. However, the cricketer has never been auctioned ever since the inaugural season of the T20 league when he became the costliest player that year.

Apart from Chennai Super Kings, he also played for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and 2017, when CSK was banned for two years. Earlier this year, Dhoni led CSK to their fifth IPL trophy.

In an old interview, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) co-owner said, as quoted by Sportswallah:

“Yaar main toh usko apna pajama bech ke bhi kharid lun, wo aaye toh auction mein. (Brother, I can even sell my pants to buy him [MS Dhoni]. He has to come for the auction for that).”

Expand Tweet

Dhoni, who led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy, retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020. The 42-year-old, however, continues to play IPL.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the success of blockbuster hits Jawan and Pathaan. He will next be seen in Tiger 3 and Dunki.