[Pictures] “Get well soon” - Mohammad Kaif reunites with MS Dhoni, clicks family pictures at airport

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif reunited with his former India teammate and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, MS Dhoni, at the Mumbai airport on Monday, June 5.

Kaif shared refreshing pictures with their families, including Dhoni’s wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. He also accompanied his wife Puja and son Kabir during their interaction. The two families smiled as they posed for the camera.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Kaif wished Dhoni well, who is recovering from his knee injury. He captioned the post:

“We met the great man and his family at airport today. He was returning home after surgery. Son, Kabir, super happy as Dhoni told him he too, like him, played football as a kid. Get well soon. See you next season champion. @msdhoni”

Kaif and Dhoni played together for Team India till 2006. The former then lost his place in the national team following his repeated failures during India's tour of South Africa that year. He finally announced his retirement from the sport in 2018.

Kaif, who was known for fielding, lifted the 2002 Champions Trophy, which India shared with Sri Lanka. He was also a member of the runners-up team in the 2003 World Cup. The right-handed batter amassed 2,753 runs in 125 ODIs and 624 runs in 13 Tests. He finished with 10,229 runs in 186 games for UP in his first-class career.

MS Dhoni undergoes successful knee surgery after CSK lifts fifth IPL trophy

MS Dhoni, meanwhile, recently underwent successful knee surgery after guiding Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth IPL trophy. Speaking to ANI, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan said:

"MS Dhoni's surgery has been successful. We do not know much details but he is recovering well.”

Dhoni is yet to announce his retirement from IPL. Speaking recently to Jio Cinema, the Ranchi-born cricketer said:

“With the amount of love, I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they have shown their love and emotion, it is something I need to do for them.”

Dhoni is considered as one of the greatest captains in the world of cricket. He has helped India win the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy — the only captain to win all three ICC titles. He has also guided CSK to five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 trophies.

