Players & official rush out of stadium in chaotic situation after PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match called off [Watch]

The IPL 2025 match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, on Thursday, May 8, was called off mid-way due to a floodlight failure. The players, officials and fans were escorted out of the venue after the game was abandoned.

A video has surfaced on social media, in which the DC and PBKS players can be seen exiting the situation amid the chaos. The cricketers hurried out of the stadium and got into their respective team buses.

The BCCI's official statement over the development read (via ESPNcricinfo):

"Due to a power outage in the area, one of the light towers at the HPCA stadium malfunctioned. BCCI regrets the inconvenience caused to the in-stadium attendees."

PBKS won the toss and chose to bat first. They were 122/1 in 10.1 overs when the match was called off. Priyansh Arya departed after a 70-run knock in 34 balls, while Prabhsimran Singh was unbeaten at 50 in 20 deliveries.

"It was very scary" - Cheerleader narrates her experience after PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 clash in Dharamsala is abandoned mid-way

A cheerleader posted a video on social media, sharing details of the IPL 2025 match in Dharamsala being called off on Thursday. She seemed visibly shocked by the proceedings and even revealed that a few people were screaming about bomb threats.

It is worth mentioning that the game took place amid the ongoing cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan. Sharing her ordeal, the cheerleader said:

"So basically the whole stadium in the middle of the game was evacuated and it was very scary. Everyone was screaming that there are bombs coming and it is still very, very scary. We want to really go out of Dharamsala and I hope the IPL people are going to look after us. This is very, very scary. I don't know why I am not crying. I think I am still in shock."

According to reports, the floodlight failure was due to a blackout issued in Dharamsala due to air-raid alerts.

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More