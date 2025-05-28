"Please don't play IPL again, one of the worst bottlers" - Fans brutally troll LSG for failing to defend 227 against RCB in IPL 2025 clash

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) endured another dismal bowling performance in their final IPL 2025 league stage clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, May 27. Despite being eliminated from the playoff race, LSG produced a spirited batting display, scoring 227/3 in 20 overs.

Ad

Skipper Rishabh Pant snapped out of his form slump with a breathtaking 118* off 61 deliveries. In defense of the massive total, LSG reduced RCB to 123/4 in the 12th over with the dismissal of Virat Kohli.

However, they were stunned by an incredible captain's knock from Jitesh Sharma, who finished with 85* off 33 balls to help RCB complete the run-chase in 18.4 overs with six wickets in hand. It was RCB's highest-ever successful run chase in IPL history, largely helped by a poor bowling performance from LSG.

Ad

Trending

Fans on X brutally trolled LSG for coughing up another winnable situation, saying:

"LSG please don't play ipl again one of the worst bottlers I have ever seen."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans continued slamming LSG for a lackluster performance, with one saying:

"LSG is the worst team to play this season, I know CSK have finished bottom but this team takes the cake idc."

"Lsg inWasted 27 cr on pant but can't buy one quality bowler what a clown franchise," tweeted a fan.

"King LSG packed their bowling lineup with best injury prone and test match bowlers for high prices ,their bowling on their best day can even let 300 chased," a fan said.

Ad

"20 overs will definitely not save you in a T20 game and that's been our story" - Rishabh Pant

LSG skipper Rishabh Pant expressed disappointment over the side's shocking defeat to RCB despite posting a massive 227 on the board. LSG started the season with four wins in six matches but fell away in the second half, losing six out of their final eight outings.

Ad

They finished seventh on the points table with six wins in 14 games, missing the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Reflecting on the RCB loss at the post-match presentation, Pant said (via Cricbuzz):

"Eventually you got to play 40 overs of good cricket. 20 overs will definitely not save you in a T20 game and that's been our story. There were a lot of injury concerns before the tournament, that's something that hurt us going through the season."

Ad

He added:

"There'll be a lot of areas where we'll be talking and looking to improve ourselves but the season is just ending, don't know where the talk is going to go. Just want to switch off for a few days, not think about cricket."

It was LSG's tenth defeat in 18 IPL matches, dating back to the start of last season, while defending a total.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More