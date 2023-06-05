“Plz don’t spread hate” – Gujarat Titans pacer Yash Dayal after facing backlash on social media for mistakenly posting controversial Instagram story

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Yash Dayal often finds himself on the receiving end. First it was Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)’s Rinku Singh with the bat during IPL 2023. Now it’s an Instagram story, which has proved to be a nightmare for the Uttar Pradesh bowler on social media.

On Monday, June 5, the 25-year-old mistakenly posted a controversial story on Instagram, which hurt the religious sentiments of several GT fans. Following the development, several Twitter users roasted him on the micro-blogging platform.

Furkan @tweetsbyfurkan Instagram story by @gujarat_titans player Yash Dayal who was hit for 5 sixes in an over by Rinku Singh and was crying. Imagine the outrage if same communal motivated story would have been shared by his fellow team player @MdShami11 or by someone like @mdsirajofficial Instagram story by @gujarat_titans player Yash Dayal who was hit for 5 sixes in an over by Rinku Singh and was crying. Imagine the outrage if same communal motivated story would have been shared by his fellow team player @MdShami11 or by someone like @mdsirajofficial . https://t.co/RFfedO3GQU

After facing backlash on social media, Dayal has apologized and urged the netizens not to spread hate. He wrote on Instagram:

“Guy’s apologies for the story, it was just posted by mistake. Plz don’t spread hate. Thank you. I have respect for each & every community n society.”

Yash Dayal fails to deliver for GT in IPL 2023

Yash Dayal failed to deliver for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, picking up just two wickets in five games at an economy rate of 11.79. This came after he was retained for Rs 3.2 crore ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction for finishing with 11 wickets in nine games during IPL 2022 campaign when GT lifted their maiden IPL trophy.

The left-arm pacer also registered one of the worst spells by a bowler in IPL when he leaked 69 runs in his four overs against KKR in IPL 2023. Rinku smacked him for five sixes in a row when the Knight Riders needed 28 runs off the final five deliveries. Following the incident, he was dropped for nine consecutive games.

#PBKSvMI Most runs conceded by left-arm bowler in IPL innings:69 - Yash Dayal v KKR, 202366 - Arshdeep Singh v MI, 202363 - Marco Jansen v GT, 202260 - T Natarajan v MI, 2022The top-4 have all come since previous season. Most runs conceded by left-arm bowler in IPL innings:69 - Yash Dayal v KKR, 202366 - Arshdeep Singh v MI, 202363 - Marco Jansen v GT, 202260 - T Natarajan v MI, 2022The top-4 have all come since previous season.#PBKSvMI

Back then, GT captain Hardik Pandya commented on Dayal:

“He [Yash Dayal] fell ill and lost 7-8 kilos after that match. There was a spread of viral infection during that period and also due to the pressure he had faced.”

Dayal made his comeback in the last two games after warming the bench for over one month. He finished with spells of 1/31 and 1/39 in his last two IPL games against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, respectively.

