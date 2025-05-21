Poonam Pandey spotted outside Wankhede Stadium in Rohit Sharma's Test jersey during MI vs DC IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Indian actress Poonam Pandey was spotted outside the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai wearing Rohit Sharma's Test jersey. She is at the venue for the IPL 2025 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

Poonam Pandey was seen entering the Wankhede Stadium in Rohit Sharma's Test jersey. The star batter recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. He played 67 Tests for India and scored 4301 runs with 12 hundreds and 18 half-centuries.

She also interacted with the media before entering the Wankhede Stadium to watch the game. Watch the video of the same posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Batting first, Mumbai Indians scored 180/5 in their 20 overs. A win in this game will seal their spot in the playoffs, making them the fourth team to qualify with three teams already qualified.

Rohit Sharma fails to score big at Wankhede in first game after announcing Test retirement

Rohit Sharma, who is playing his first game after announcing Test retirement, failed to get going with the bat at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Recently, a stand in the stadium was also named after the star batter, who was present with his family for the inauguration ceremony.

Opening the batting against Delhi Capitals, Rohit departed after scoring five runs off as many deliveries, hitting one boundary at a strike-rate of 100. He edged one behind to the wicket-keeper off Mustafizur Rahman's bowling.

Overall this season, the star batter has scored 305 runs from 12 matches and as many innings at an average of 27.72 and a strike-rate of 150.99 with three half-centuries.

Rohit will have another opportunity to make an impact when Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings in their last league game of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 26.

On the international level, he will now only play ODIs for India. He had earlier retired from T20Is after leading India to victory at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

