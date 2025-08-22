Prabhsimran Singh picks his all-time IPL playing XI; leaves out Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina

Punjab Kings (PBKS) wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh has revealed his all-time Indian Premier League (IPL) playing XI. The 25-year-old shared his picks in an interaction with CricTracker, naming former PBKS star Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag as his openers. Gayle represented Punjab for four seasons (2018-2021), while Sehwag featured in two editions (2014 and 2015).

At No. 3, Singh picked Virat Kohli, who finally lifted his maiden IPL trophy with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 edition. Current India T20I captain and Mumbai Indians (MI) mainstay Suryakumar Yadav was slotted at No. 4, followed by RCB and South African legend AB de Villiers at No. 5.

At No. 6, Singh chose India all-rounder and Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya, followed by veteran MS Dhoni. He named Dhoni as both the wicketkeeper and captain of his XI. The 44-year-old was last seen in action during IPL 2025, where he scored 196 runs at a strike rate of 135.17.

Another former Mumbai Indians star in Singh’s XI was Kieron Pollard. The West Indian all-rounder represented MI from 2010 to 2022 before taking over as the team’s batting coach in 2023. During his illustrious playing stint, Pollard won five titles with the franchise.

Prabhsimran Singh selects two frontline seamers and one spinner to complete his XI

In the bowling department, Prabhsimran Singh went with ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has picked up 183 wickets in 145 IPL matches. For his second seamer, he chose former Mumbai Indians and Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, who claimed 170 wickets in 122 appearances.

Meanwhile, Singh named his Punjab Kings teammate Yuzvendra Chahal as the lead spinner. Chahal remains the highest wicket-taker in IPL history, with 221 scalps to his name in 174 games.

Prabhsimran Singh’s all-time IPL playing XI: Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Lasith Malinga.

